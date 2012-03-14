Edition:
Israel-Gaza conflict flareup

<p>Palestinian fire fighters work to extinguish a fire at a building following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City March 14, 2012. A truce between Israel and militant groups in the Gaza Strip is tested with a bout of further rocket fire from Palestinian militants being met with Israeli air strikes. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Palestinian fire fighters work to extinguish a fire at a building following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City March 14, 2012. A truce between Israel and militant groups in the Gaza Strip is tested with a bout of further rocket fire from Palestinian militants being met with Israeli air strikes. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>Palestinians stand atop the rubble of a building damaged after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa </p>

Palestinians stand atop the rubble of a building damaged after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

<p>Palestinians look out of a window towards a nearby building damaged after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa </p>

Palestinians look out of a window towards a nearby building damaged after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

<p>A Home Front Command soldier checks data on a computer at the site where a Grad rocket, which was fired from Gaza, landed in Netivot in southern Israel March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

A Home Front Command soldier checks data on a computer at the site where a Grad rocket, which was fired from Gaza, landed in Netivot in southern Israel March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

<p>A car that was damaged by a Grad rocket fired from Gaza is towed away from the site in Netivot in southern Israel March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A car that was damaged by a Grad rocket fired from Gaza is towed away from the site in Netivot in southern Israel March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

<p>A resident stands next to a car that was damaged by a Grad rocket fired from Gaza, in Netivot in southern Israel March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

A resident stands next to a car that was damaged by a Grad rocket fired from Gaza, in Netivot in southern Israel March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

<p>A Palestinian reacts as a gunman (L) fires a weapon in the air during the funeral of Islamic Jihad militant Mohammed Daher in Gaza City March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

A Palestinian reacts as a gunman (L) fires a weapon in the air during the funeral of Islamic Jihad militant Mohammed Daher in Gaza City March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>An Israeli soldier walks past armoured personnel carriers (APC) deployed near Kibbutz Kissufim, just outside the central Gaza Strip March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

An Israeli soldier walks past armoured personnel carriers (APC) deployed near Kibbutz Kissufim, just outside the central Gaza Strip March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

<p>Palestinians carry the body of Islamic Jihad militant Mohammed Daher during his funeral in Gaza City March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Palestinians carry the body of Islamic Jihad militant Mohammed Daher during his funeral in Gaza City March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>Palestinian militants of al-Nasser Brigades ride a pick-up truck after holding a news conference in Gaza City March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Palestinian militants of al-Nasser Brigades ride a pick-up truck after holding a news conference in Gaza City March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>Wounded Palestinian children are seen in a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, after an Israeli air strike March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hassan </p>

Wounded Palestinian children are seen in a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, after an Israeli air strike March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hassan

<p>An Israeli man looks out from a building window that was shattered after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed nearby in the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

An Israeli man looks out from a building window that was shattered after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed nearby in the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>Israeli police officers try to clear people from the site where a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

Israeli police officers try to clear people from the site where a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>Israeli fire-fighters work near a car that was damaged from a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza, in the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

Israeli fire-fighters work near a car that was damaged from a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza, in the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>A woman is evacuated to hospital after she was lightly injured from a rocket, fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza, landed in the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

A woman is evacuated to hospital after she was lightly injured from a rocket, fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza, landed in the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>A woman stands at the doorway of a shop damaged from a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza, in the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

A woman stands at the doorway of a shop damaged from a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza, in the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>Relatives of Islamic Jihad militant Hamed Abu Metlak mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa </p>

Relatives of Islamic Jihad militant Hamed Abu Metlak mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

<p>A Palestinian youth stands near a destroyed building after an Israeli air strike in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

A Palestinian youth stands near a destroyed building after an Israeli air strike in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>A wounded Palestinian boy is wheeled into a hospital in Gaza City, after an Israeli air strike March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot </p>

A wounded Palestinian boy is wheeled into a hospital in Gaza City, after an Israeli air strike March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

<p>Islamic Jihad militants hold a news conference in Gaza City March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot </p>

Islamic Jihad militants hold a news conference in Gaza City March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

<p>A Palestinian man surveys his brother's destroyed bedroom after an Israeli air strike in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

A Palestinian man surveys his brother's destroyed bedroom after an Israeli air strike in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>A wounded Palestinian boy sits in a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, after an Israeli air strike March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hassan </p>

A wounded Palestinian boy sits in a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, after an Israeli air strike March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hassan

<p>An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor rocket near the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor rocket near the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>Relatives of 12-year-old boy Ayoub Assaleya mourn during his funeral in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Relatives of 12-year-old boy Ayoub Assaleya mourn during his funeral in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>An Israeli boy looks for steel ball bearings on a wall of a school in the southern city of Beersheba, after it was damaged by a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

An Israeli boy looks for steel ball bearings on a wall of a school in the southern city of Beersheba, after it was damaged by a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

<p>Israelis sit inside a sewage pipe used as shelter after a siren warning of incoming rockets sounded in the southern community of Nitzan, near Ashdod March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Israelis sit inside a sewage pipe used as shelter after a siren warning of incoming rockets sounded in the southern community of Nitzan, near Ashdod March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>An interceptor rocket is fired by an "Iron Dome" launcher near Ashdod March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

An interceptor rocket is fired by an "Iron Dome" launcher near Ashdod March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Israelis run for cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets is sounded in the southern city of Ashdod March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Israelis run for cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets is sounded in the southern city of Ashdod March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Israeli soldiers search for the remains of a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel after it landed near Kibbutz Nir Am, near the Israeli city of Ashkelon, March 10, 2012. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen </p>

Israeli soldiers search for the remains of a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel after it landed near Kibbutz Nir Am, near the Israeli city of Ashkelon, March 10, 2012. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

<p>Smoke rises from an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip as seen from an area near the Israeli city of Ashkelon March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

Smoke rises from an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip as seen from an area near the Israeli city of Ashkelon March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

<p>Palestinian relatives of Islamic Jihad militant Mohammed Hrarah mourn during his funeral in Gaza March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Palestinian relatives of Islamic Jihad militant Mohammed Hrarah mourn during his funeral in Gaza March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>A Palestinian man is seen through a broken car window as he cleans the scene after another car nearby exploded in Gaza City March 9, 2012. Israel killed the leader of a Palestinian militant faction in a targeted attack on the car in the Gaza Strip, an Israeli official said. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

A Palestinian man is seen through a broken car window as he cleans the scene after another car nearby exploded in Gaza City March 9, 2012. Israel killed the leader of a Palestinian militant faction in a targeted attack on the car in the Gaza Strip, an Israeli official said. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>Palestinians look at the remains of a vehicle after it exploded in Gaza City March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Palestinians look at the remains of a vehicle after it exploded in Gaza City March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>Israeli children are seen in an area near the Israeli city of Ashkelon, overlooking northern Gaza Strip March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

Israeli children are seen in an area near the Israeli city of Ashkelon, overlooking northern Gaza Strip March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

