Israel hunts for missing teens

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Ahmed Al Sabbaren, who medics say was killed by Israeli army, during his funeral in al-Jilazoun refugee camp, outside the West Bank city of Ramallah June 16, 2014. Israeli forces swept into the West Bank city of...more

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Ahmed Al Sabbaren, who medics say was killed by Israeli army, during his funeral in al-Jilazoun refugee camp, outside the West Bank city of Ramallah June 16, 2014. Israeli forces swept into the West Bank city of Ramallah, touching off street confrontations in which Al Sabbaren was killed, witnesses and hospital officials said. Witnesses said Palestinians threw rocks at soldiers conducting house-to-house searches in al-Jilazoun refugee camp, outside Ramallah, before dawn. Army gunfire killed 20-year-old Al Sabbaren and wounded another, hospital officials said. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close