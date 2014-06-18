Israel hunts for missing teens
Palestinians lean against a car as Israeli soldiers take part in an operation to locate three Israeli teens in the West Bank City of Hebron June 17, 2014. Israel decided to widen a crackdown on Hamas in the West Bank after troops detained members of...more
A convoy of Israeli military vehicles drives during an ongoing operation to locate three Israeli teens outside the West Bank City of Hebron June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli soldier blindfolds of a Palestinian suspected of throwing stones as he detains him during clashes in the West Bank City of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier checks his weapon during an operation to locate three Israeli teens in the West Bank City of Hebron June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Smoke rises during an operation by Israeli soldiers to locate three Israeli teens near the West Bank city of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli soldier stands guard next to a Palestinian girl outside her family's house during an operation to locate three Israeli teens, near the West Bank City of Hebron June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Rachel Fraenkel, mother of one of three missing Jewish teenagers, gestures as she speaks during a national televised broadcast, along with her husband and the parents of the other two youths, in the central Israeli village of Nof Ayalon June 17,...more
Israeli soldiers create a temporary road block during an operation to locate three Israeli teens in the West Bank City of Hebron June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian throws stones at Israeli soldiers during clashes in the West Bank City of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/ Mussa Qawasma
Palestinians sit outside their house as Israeli soldiers patrol near the West Bank City of Hebron June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli seminary student reacts during a special prayer in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Kfar Etzion June 15, 2014, for three teenagers that were abducted. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Palestinian woman mourns the death of her relative Ahmed Al Sabbaren, who medics said was killed by the Israeli army, at a hospital in the West Bank city of Ramallah June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Ahmed Al Sabbaren, who medics say was killed by Israeli army, during his funeral in al-Jilazoun refugee camp, outside the West Bank city of Ramallah June 16, 2014. Israeli forces swept into the West Bank city of...more
Israeli soldiers search a Palestinian youth during an operation to locate three Israeli teens in the West Bank city of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli seminary student takes part in a special prayer in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Kfar Etzion June 15, 2014 for three teenagers that were abducted. Two of the teenagers studied at the seminary. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli soldiers take part in an operation to locate three Israeli teens near the West Bank City of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Palestinian man gestures as he inspects his house which he said was searched by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank City of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians throw stones towards Israeli soldiers during street confrontations in al-Jilazoun refugee camp, outside the West Bank city of Ramallah June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israelis take part in a mass prayer at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, for the return of three teenagers who were abducted June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli women take part in a mass prayer at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, for the return of three teenagers who were abducted June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli soldiers search a Palestinian vehicle at a checkpoint near the West Bank City of Hebron June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli drone flies over the West Bank city of Hebron June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian man during a military campaign to search for three missing Jewish teenagers in the West Bank city of Hebron June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israeli security officers stand next to a burnt car near the West Bank city of Hebron June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians hurl stones at Israeli troops near the West Bank City of Hebron June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
