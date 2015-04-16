Israel remembers

Dov Landau, an 88-year-old Auschwitz survivor, shows his prisoner uniform to people during an informal gathering commemorating Holocaust Remembrance Day in Tel Aviv, April 15, 2015. Five years ago a group of youngsters began "Memories@Home", a...more

Dov Landau, an 88-year-old Auschwitz survivor, shows his prisoner uniform to people during an informal gathering commemorating Holocaust Remembrance Day in Tel Aviv, April 15, 2015. Five years ago a group of youngsters began "Memories@Home", a project where a Holocaust survivor is invited to speak in the lounge of a willing host and commemorate the annual memorial day in an intimate setting. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

