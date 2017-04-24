Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day is sounded near Modiin, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day is sounded in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli soldiers stand guard during a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day is sounded in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People walk between barb wire fences in the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz as thousands of people, mostly youth from all over the world, gather for the annual "March of the Living" during Holocaust Remembrance Day in Oswiecim, Poland. Agencja...more
Israeli youth are seen inside a reconstructed train boxcar at the "From Holocaust to Revival" museum in Kibbutz Yad Mordechai in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lays a wreath during a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A visitor places a flower next to the name of a former concentration camp as he visits the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial during Holocaust Remembrance Day in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers watch a movie about the Holocaust inside a reconstructed bunker at the "From Holocaust to Revival" museum in Kibbutz Yad Mordechai in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Holocaust survivor Bella Avner is escorted by her family as they visit the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial during Holocaust Remembrance Day in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
People walk in front of a gate with the words "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free), in the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz as thousands of people, mostly youth from all over the world gather for the annual "March of the Living" on Holocaust...more
94-year old Zwi Nigal, speaks to people during an informal gathering as part of the project "Zikaron BaSalon", or "commemoration in the living room" in Hebrew, commemorating Holocaust Remembrance Day in Ramat Hasharon, Isreal. REUTERS/Nir Elias
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel speaks during a visit to Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
