Pictures | Tue Jan 22, 2013

Israel votes

<p>Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters upon arrival at the Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

<p>Head of the Bayit Yehudi party Naftali Bennett arrives at his party's headquarters in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, after the exit polls were announced, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

<p>Supporters of Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid (There is a Future) party celebrate at the party's headquarters in Tel Aviv January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

<p>Yair Lapid, leader of the Yesh Atid (There is a Future) party, addresses supporters at his party's headquarters in Tel Aviv, January 23, 2013.REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

<p>Supporters and a party member of Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party celebrate after the exit polls were announced at the party's headquarters in Tel Aviv, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

<p>A supporter of Israel's Labour party stands near a campaign banner depicting party leader Shelly Yachimovich after the exit polls were announced at the party's headquarters in Beit Berl, north of Tel Aviv, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

<p>A man stands behind a voting booth with a dog as he picks his ballot for the parliamentary election in a polling station in Tel Aviv, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

<p>Supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party celebrate after the exit polls were announced at the party's headquarters in Tel Aviv, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

<p>An Israeli soldier arranges ballots in a voting booth at a polling station in a military base in southern Israel, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

<p>A woman holds her baby as a polling station staff member assists her in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Elon Moreh, near Nablus, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

<p>Prisoners wait to cast their ballots for the parliamentary election at Rimonim prison near the Israeli city of Raanana, January 22, 2013.REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

<p>Naftali Bennett, head of the far-right Bayit Yehudi party, holds a glass as he campaigns at a bar in Tel Aviv January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

<p>A campaign poster depicting Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is automatically replaced with one depicting Shelly Yachimovich, head of the Labour party, on a billboard in Tel Aviv, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

<p>Supporters of the Labour party cheer as leader Shelly Yachimovich stands on stage during an event to mark the end of the party campaign in Tel Aviv, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

<p>A woman holds her baby before she casts her ballot for the parliamentary election at a polling station in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Ofra, north of Ramallah, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man looks at the voters' list before casting his ballot for the parliamentary election at a polling station in Jerusalem, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

<p>Labour Party leader Shelly Yachimovich addresses students at Sapir College in the southern town of Sderot, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

<p>Campaign banners depicting Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are seen after Likud-Yisrael Beitenu activists draped them on walls surrounding Jerusalem's Old City, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

<p>Israeli soldiers wait to cross a road in Tel Aviv as a bus with a campaign poster depicting Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drives past a Labour party campaign banner, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

<p>Naftali Bennett, leader of the Bayit Yehudi party, touches the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

<p>Tzipi Livni, head of Hatenuah centrist party, holds a lighter during an event to mark the end of her party's campaign in the southern town of Sderot January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

<p>Workers walk past campaign posters depicting Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Tuesday, January 22, 2013

