Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 5, 2014 | 11:20am EDT

Israel withdraws troops

An Israeli soldier gestures from atop a tank after crossing the border back into Israel August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier gestures from atop a tank after crossing the border back into Israel August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
An Israeli soldier gestures from atop a tank after crossing the border back into Israel August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
1 / 18
An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade carries equipment after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade carries equipment after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade carries equipment after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
2 / 18
Israeli soldiers from the armoured corps celebrate after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers from the armoured corps celebrate after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Israeli soldiers from the armoured corps celebrate after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
3 / 18
Israeli soldiers from the Givati brigade embrace after returning to Israel from Gaza August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers from the Givati brigade embrace after returning to Israel from Gaza August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Israeli soldiers from the Givati brigade embrace after returning to Israel from Gaza August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
4 / 18
An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade sleeps after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade sleeps after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade sleeps after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
5 / 18
An Israeli soldier from the Givati brigade carries his gear after returning to Israel from Gaza August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier from the Givati brigade carries his gear after returning to Israel from Gaza August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
An Israeli soldier from the Givati brigade carries his gear after returning to Israel from Gaza August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
6 / 18
An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade with a Star of David tattoo is seen after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade with a Star of David tattoo is seen after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade with a Star of David tattoo is seen after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
7 / 18
An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade carries a weapon after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade carries a weapon after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade carries a weapon after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
8 / 18
An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade rests after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade rests after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade rests after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
9 / 18
Israeli soldiers place their national flag atop a tank at a staging area near border with the Gaza Strip August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers place their national flag atop a tank at a staging area near border with the Gaza Strip August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Israeli soldiers place their national flag atop a tank at a staging area near border with the Gaza Strip August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
10 / 18
Israeli soldiers from the armoured corps celebrate after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers from the armoured corps celebrate after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Israeli soldiers from the armoured corps celebrate after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
11 / 18
An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade carry equipment after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade carry equipment after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade carry equipment after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
12 / 18
An Israeli soldier gestures atop a tank after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli soldier gestures atop a tank after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
An Israeli soldier gestures atop a tank after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
13 / 18
Israeli soldiers arrive at a staging area near the border with Gaza Strip August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israeli soldiers arrive at a staging area near the border with Gaza Strip August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Israeli soldiers arrive at a staging area near the border with Gaza Strip August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
14 / 18
Israeli soldiers walk in a field after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers walk in a field after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Israeli soldiers walk in a field after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
15 / 18
Israeli soldiers from the armoured corps celebrate their return to Israel after pulling out of Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers from the armoured corps celebrate their return to Israel after pulling out of Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Israeli soldiers from the armoured corps celebrate their return to Israel after pulling out of Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
16 / 18
Israeli soldiers take cover in a concrete pipe, as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds near the border with the Gaza Strip August 4, 2014.REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israeli soldiers take cover in a concrete pipe, as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds near the border with the Gaza Strip August 4, 2014.REUTERS/Nir Elias

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Israeli soldiers take cover in a concrete pipe, as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds near the border with the Gaza Strip August 4, 2014.REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
17 / 18
Israeli soldiers from the armoured corps kneel together next to tanks after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers from the armoured corps kneel together next to tanks after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Israeli soldiers from the armoured corps kneel together next to tanks after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Conflict in Gaza

Conflict in Gaza

Next Slideshows

Conflict in Gaza

Conflict in Gaza

Our latest photos from the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Aug 05 2014

"Lights Out" for WWI

Lights across Britain switch off for an hour in a tribute to the dead of World War One.

Aug 04 2014
San Bernardino mudslides

San Bernardino mudslides

Mudslides and flash floods following heavy rains damage homes and cut off access roads.

Aug 04 2014
Recovering flight MH17

Recovering flight MH17

Recovery work begins at the crash site of Malaysian airlines flight MH17 in Ukraine despite continuing clashes nearby.

Aug 04 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast