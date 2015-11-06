Israeli-Palestinian tension continues
Undercover Israeli security personnel point their pistols as they move towards Palestinian protesters during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Abdelrahman Younis
A Palestinian protester uses sling shot to hurl stones at Israeli troops during clashes near border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip, November 6, 2015. . REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops following a protest demanding Israel to return the bodies of Palestinians who allegedly stabbed Israelis, in the West Bank city of Hebron, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israeli soldiers and undercover security personnel detain a Palestinian protester during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Abdelrahman Younis
A Palestinian boy hurls stones at an Israeli army base during clashes following a protest demanding Israel return the bodies of Palestinians who allegedly stabbed Israelis, in the West Bank city of Hebron, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israeli security check the scene where a Palestinian driver rammed into an Israeli border policeman at Halhoul junction north the West Bank city of Hebron, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian journalist inspects the damage to a radio station after an Israeli raid in the West city of Hebron, November 3, 2015. Israel shut down the main radio station in Hebron on Tuesday and turned part of the city in the occupied West Bank...more
A Palestinian protester throws a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest demanding Israel to return the bodies of Palestinians who allegedly stabbed Israelis, in the West Bank city of Hebron, November 4, 2015....more
Israeli police forensic experts stand on the scene of a stabbing in Rishon Lezion near Tel Aviv, November 2, 2015. A 19-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank city of Hebron stabbed three people in the Tel Aviv suburb of Rishon Lezion before being...more
Palestinian security forces carry the bodies of two Palestinians, who Israeli authorities say were involved in stabbing attacks on Israelis, before their funeral in the West Bank village of Qatana, near Jerusalem, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad...more
An Israeli medic wheels away an injured woman from the scene of a stabbing in Rishon Lezion near Tel Aviv, November 2, 2015. A 19-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank city of Hebron stabbed three people in the Tel Aviv suburb of Rishon Lezion...more
A Palestinian protester holds a knife as he shouts during clashes with Israeli troops near border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian woman paints a mural, depicting a masked Palestinian holding a knife, in support of Palestinians committing stabbing attacks against Israelis, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian protester is carried by fellow protesters during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Relatives of 22-year-old Palestinian Ibrahim Skafi, who rammed his vehicle into an Israeli border policeman, mourn during his funeral in the West Bank city of Hebron, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Next Slideshows
The Suu Kyi effect
Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi said she would be "above the president" if her party wins a historic election.
Guy Fawkes Night
Supporters of the activist group Anonymous and others commemorate the "Gunpowder Plot" to blow up the British Houses of Parliament in 1605.
Surreal symmetry of North Korea
The strange orderliness of North Korea.
Caught in the shadow of war
The town of Douma has been bombarded with air strikes and rocket attacks during the Syrian war.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.