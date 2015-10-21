Israeli-Palestinian tensions surge
A Palestinian vehicle strikes an Israeli motorist, who died later, in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 20, 2015. A Palestinian vehicle ran over and killed an Israeli motorist whom a Reuters photographer said was using a club to hit Palestinian...more
The mother of Palestinian Uday al-Masalma, who was killed by Israeli troops on Tuesday, mourns as she holds Uday's daughter during his funeral near the West Bank city of Hebron, October 21, 2015. The Israeli military said al-Masalma stabbed and...more
Israeli soldiers destroy the apartment of jailed Palestinian militant Maher al-Hashlamoun during a raid in the West bank city of Hebron, October 20, 2015. In the southern West Bank town of Hebron, the army said Israeli forces destroyed an apartment...more
A Palestinian protester burns a replica flag during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinians watch the funeral of Palestinian Uday al-Masalma, who was killed by Israeli troops on Tuesday, mourn during his funeral near the West Bank city of Hebron, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israeli police officers stand next to the covered body of a Palestinian man suspected of carrying out a running over and stabbing attack near the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat, part of the Gush Etzion bloc, October 20, 2015. The man rammed his...more
Palestinian Hamas militants carry the body of Yehya Farahat, who was killed by Israeli troops in clashes, during his funeral in Gaza, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Jewish settler holding his pistol after he shot and killed a Palestinian man is seen in this still image taken from a video shot by Youth Against Settlements and obtained by Reuters TV in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 17, 2015. Three...more
Palestinians gather next to a burning car belonging to Jewish settlers after it was set on fire by Palestinians, in the West Bank city of Nablus, October 18, 2015. The car was set on fire after the settlers, who tried to enter Joseph's tomb without...more
A relative of Palestinian militant Ahmed al-Sirhi, who was killed by Israeli forces on Tuesday, mourns during his funeral in Deirl al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, October 21, 2015. Israeli soldiers shot dead al-Sirhi close to the border fence,...more
An Israeli man fires a pistol at a shooting range in Herzliya, Israel, October 20, 2015. A growing number of Israelis are attending self defence classes, learning how to protect themselves from knife attacks, as the country has seen near-daily...more
An Israeli soldier talks to a woman inside a supermarket as security forces search inside the Central Jerusalem Bus Station after police said a woman was stabbed by a Palestinian outside the bus station, October 14, 2015. A Palestinian stabbed and...more
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian posing as a journalist, who stabbed an Israeli soldier with a knife, lies on the ground after being shot dead near the West Bank city of Hebron, October 16, 2015. The Palestinian wounded the Israeli soldier with a knife before being...more
A Palestinian woman supporting the Islamic Jihad movement holds a copy of the Koran as another holds a knife during a rally in Gaza City to show solidarity with Palestinians confronting Israelis in the West Bank and Jerusalem, October 20, 2015....more
A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes near the border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israeli security personals stand next to blood on the floor, at the Beersheba central bus station where a Palestinian gunman went on a stabbing and shooting rampage, October 18, 2015. The gunman killed one person and wounding eight, police said....more
A Palestinian protester rolls a tyre to be burnt during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Members of Zaka Rescue and Recovery team carry a covered body from the scene of an attack on a Jerusalem bus, October 13, 2015. Two Palestinians shot and stabbed passengers on the Jerusalem bus, killing one and injuring five, Israeli media reported....more
An Israeli policeman stands next to the car used by an Arab citizen of Israel to attack and injure four Israelis in Gan Shmuel near the central Israeli town of Hadera, October 11, 2015. Four people were stabbed in the attack. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox Jews stand next to the body of Yeshayahu Krishevsky during his funeral in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, October 13, 2015. Krishevsky was one of three Israelis killed in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem on a "Day of Rage" declared...more
Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Relatives of Palestinian Mahmoud Hmead, 22, who was killed by Israeli troops in Friday's clashes, mourn during his funeral in Gaza, October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israeli special forces members search inside the Central Jerusalem Bus Station after police said a woman was stabbed by a Palestinian outside the bus station, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/ Noam Moskowitz
A Palestinian protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes near the border with Israel, in the east of Gaza City, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israeli police officers survey the scene of a stabbing in Jerusalem, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Relatives of Palestinian Uday al-Masalma, who was killed by Israeli troops on Tuesday, mourn during his funeral near the West Bank city of Hebron, October 21, 2015. The Israeli military said al-Masalma stabbed and wounded an Israeli officer in the...more
A Palestinian protester holding a sign shouts during clashes with Israeli troops near the border with Israel, in the east of Gaza City, October 16, 2015. The sign reads, "By soul and blood, (we redeem) Palestine, we will not recognize Israel."...more
Palestinian protesters put out a fire burning on a compatriot, caused by a molotov cocktail which he was trying to hurl at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Next Slideshows
Uproar after children burned alive
Police in India have arrested four men over allegations they burnt alive two low-caste children, feeding concerns of rising intolerance.
Battleground Syria
Residents face mounting danger as the battle for control in Syria continues.
Being Biden
Vice President Joe Biden said he would not seek the Democratic nomination for president in 2016, removing a huge political obstacle for front-runner Hillary...
Fires of Sumatra
Indonesian forest fires that have caused choking smoke to drift across Southeast Asia are spreading to new areas and are unlikely to be put out until next year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.