Mon Oct 19, 2015

Israeli-Palestinian violence surges

An Israeli policeman checks a Palestinian young man at the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2015
Israeli security personals stand next to blood on the floor, at the Beersheba central bus station where a Palestinian gunman went on a stabbing and shooting rampage, October 18, 2015. A gunman went on a stabbing and shooting rampage at the central bus station in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba, killing one person and wounding eight, police said, in one of the most serious recent events of Palestinian-Israeli violence. REUTERS/Dudu Grunshpan

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015
Palestinian militants from Fatah movement take part in an anti-Israeli military show in the West Bank city of Jenin October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Ballas

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
An Israeli policeman (C, front) checks the dead body of a Palestinian man who was shot dead after he drew a knife and tried to stab the officers who shot him dead, in a street in Jerusalem, a police spokesman said, October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2015
Israeli policemen check the body of a Palestinian man, who attempted to stab paramilitary police and was shot dead according to an Israeli police spokeswoman, at an entrance to Jerusalem's walled Old City October 14, 2015. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon at Palestinians during clashes at the Israeli Hawara checkpoint near the West Bank city of Nablus October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Talat

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian protester during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015
Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon holds up a visual aid as he speaks to the media after an emergency meeting at United Nations Headquarters in New York October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Louis Charbonneau

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Palestinian Hamas militants carry the body of Yehya Farahat, who was killed by Israeli troops in clashes, during his funeral in Gaza October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
A Palestinian protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes near the border with Israel, in the east of Gaza City, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
A Palestinian man pulls up his shirt during a security check by Israeli paramilitary border policemen at a roadblock, set-up by Israel this week in an effort to stop a wave of Palestinian knife attacks, in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during clashes near the border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
An Israeli policeman searches a supermarket inside the Central Jerusalem Bus Station after police said a woman was stabbed by a Palestinian outside the bus station October 14, 2015. REUTERS/ Noam Moskowitz

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Israeli special forces members search inside the Central Jerusalem Bus Station after police said a woman was stabbed by a Palestinian outside the bus station October 14, 2015. A Palestinian stabbed and moderately wounded a 70-year-old woman outside Jerusalem's central bus station, at the entrance to the city, before an officer shot him dead, a police spokeswoman said. REUTERS/ Noam Moskowitz

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
An Israeli soldier talks to a woman inside a supermarket as security forces search inside the Central Jerusalem Bus Station after police said a woman was stabbed by a Palestinian outside the bus station October 14, 2015. REUTERS/ Noam Moskowitz

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
A Palestinian boy inspects the damage in his room, which his family said was searched by Israeli soldiers during an Israeli army raid in the village of Tell, near the West Bank city of Nablus, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Palestinian protesters carry a pole to close the road during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
The sister of 27-year-old Palestinian Mutaz Zawahereh, who was killed by Israeli troops during clashes on Tuesday, touches his body during his funeral in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Iza (seated), mother of Alon Gobberberg, 51, who was killed a day earlier in an attack on a bus, mourns during his funeral in Jerusalem October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
A relative of 27-year-old Palestinian Mutaz Zawahereh, who was killed by Israeli troops during clashes on Tuesday, is comforted as she mourns during his funeral in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man mourns during the funeral of Yeshayahu Krishevsky in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun T

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
A Palestinian protester hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at the Israeli Hawara checkpoint near the West Bank city of Nablus October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Talat

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
A Palestinian uses a slingshot to throw stones at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
