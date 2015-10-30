Israeli-Palestinian wave of violence
Bloodstains are seen on a a bench along with a Jewish prayer shawl belonging to one of the Israeli men injured during a stabbing attack in Jerusalem October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian suspected of committing a stabbing attack is surrounded by Israeli border police at the scene of the attack in Jerusalem October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Female Palestinian protesters take position during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli soldier fires a weapon towards Palestinian protesters during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian protester holds a knife during clashes with Israeli troops near the border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israeli medics evacuate a Palestinian man suspected of committing a stabbing attack in Jerusalem October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian protester burns an Israeli flag during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israeli soldiers carry the body of a Palestinian, who Israeli police and army said stabbed a soldier, after he was shot by an Israeli policeman, in the West Bank old city of Hebron October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Female Palestinian protesters collect rocks to be hurled towards Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian protester runs to return a teargas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian protester tries to hammer a hole through the Israeli barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, as others wave Palestinian flags during clashes with Israeli troops October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli border police jeep is hit by a petrol bomb thrown by Palestinian protesters during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A female Palestinian protester collects stones to be hurled at Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men wheel the body of American-Israeli Richard Lakin, during his funeral in the town of Beit Shemesh, Israel October 28, 2015. Lakin, a 76-year-old American-Israeli educator, wounded in a Palestinian stabbing and shooting attack...more
Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinians run away from Israeli troops during clashes following a protest demanding Israel to return the dead bodies of Palestinians who allegedly stabbed Israelis, in the West Bank city of Hebron October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Shachar (C), the grand-daughter of American-Israeli Richard Lakin, mourns during his funeral in the town of Beit Shemesh, Israel October 28, 2015. Lakin, a 76-year-old American-Israeli educator, wounded in a Palestinian stabbing and shooting attack...more
Israeli soldiers stand in front of Palestinian protesters during a protest demanding Israel to return the dead bodies of Palestinians who allegedly stabbed Israelis, in the West Bank city of Hebron October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian protester hurls back a teargas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
