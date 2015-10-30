Israeli-Palestinian wave of violence

Shachar (C), the grand-daughter of American-Israeli Richard Lakin, mourns during his funeral in the town of Beit Shemesh, Israel October 28, 2015. Lakin, a 76-year-old American-Israeli educator, wounded in a Palestinian stabbing and shooting attack...more

Shachar (C), the grand-daughter of American-Israeli Richard Lakin, mourns during his funeral in the town of Beit Shemesh, Israel October 28, 2015. Lakin, a 76-year-old American-Israeli educator, wounded in a Palestinian stabbing and shooting attack on a Jerusalem bus two weeks earlier, died on October 27 of his injuries, an Israeli hospital said. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

