Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 31, 2017 | 1:05pm EST

Israeli settlers given 48 hours to evacuate

Elad Ziv prepares food in his home in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank. Residents of Amona have been ordered to leave ahead of a court-ordered demolition. Photo taken November 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Elad Ziv prepares food in his home in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank. Residents of Amona have been ordered to leave ahead of a court-ordered demolition. Photo taken November 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Elad Ziv prepares food in his home in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank. Residents of Amona have been ordered to leave ahead of a court-ordered demolition. Photo taken November 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
1 / 20
A rainbow is seen over the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A rainbow is seen over the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
A rainbow is seen over the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
2 / 20
Israeli teenagers rest in a tent as they prepare for an expected eviction of the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona in the West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli teenagers rest in a tent as they prepare for an expected eviction of the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona in the West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, December 09, 2016
Israeli teenagers rest in a tent as they prepare for an expected eviction of the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona in the West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
3 / 20
Hanna Horowitz, an Israeli resident of the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank, draws a picture of the landscape in front of a caravan. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Hanna Horowitz, an Israeli resident of the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank, draws a picture of the landscape in front of a caravan. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Hanna Horowitz, an Israeli resident of the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank, draws a picture of the landscape in front of a caravan. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
4 / 20
An Israeli man is seen in a tent as he prepares for an expected eviction of the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona in the West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli man is seen in a tent as he prepares for an expected eviction of the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona in the West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, December 09, 2016
An Israeli man is seen in a tent as he prepares for an expected eviction of the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona in the West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
5 / 20
Israeli youths climb atop water tanks as they make preparations for an expected eviction in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli youths climb atop water tanks as they make preparations for an expected eviction in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Israeli youths climb atop water tanks as they make preparations for an expected eviction in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
6 / 20
An Israeli youth sits next to tyres at a bus stop in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli youth sits next to tyres at a bus stop in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
An Israeli youth sits next to tyres at a bus stop in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
7 / 20
Israeli teenagers walk on graffiti reading in Hebrew "Soldier, policeman, refuse orders" as they prepare for an expected eviction of the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli teenagers walk on graffiti reading in Hebrew "Soldier, policeman, refuse orders" as they prepare for an expected eviction of the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, December 09, 2016
Israeli teenagers walk on graffiti reading in Hebrew "Soldier, policeman, refuse orders" as they prepare for an expected eviction of the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
8 / 20
Israeli boys from the Ziv family play outside their home in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli boys from the Ziv family play outside their home in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Israeli boys from the Ziv family play outside their home in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
9 / 20
An Israeli family is seen in the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli family is seen in the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, December 09, 2016
An Israeli family is seen in the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
10 / 20
Israeli men stand next to a structure with Hebrew graffiti reading "over Judea and Samaria, there will be war" in the early morning in Amona. Photo taken December 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli men stand next to a structure with Hebrew graffiti reading "over Judea and Samaria, there will be war" in the early morning in Amona. Photo taken December 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Israeli men stand next to a structure with Hebrew graffiti reading "over Judea and Samaria, there will be war" in the early morning in Amona. Photo taken December 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
11 / 20
An Israeli woman prays as she prepares for an expected eviction of the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli woman prays as she prepares for an expected eviction of the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, December 09, 2016
An Israeli woman prays as she prepares for an expected eviction of the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
12 / 20
Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the expected eviction of the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank, in Jerusalem, January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the expected eviction of the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank, in Jerusalem, January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the expected eviction of the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank, in Jerusalem, January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
13 / 20
Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the expected eviction of the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank, in Jerusalem, January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the expected eviction of the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank, in Jerusalem, January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the expected eviction of the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank, in Jerusalem, January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
14 / 20
Israeli youths push a water tank as they construct a temporary barrier in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli youths push a water tank as they construct a temporary barrier in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Israeli youths push a water tank as they construct a temporary barrier in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
15 / 20
Israeli youths use a tractor as they build wooden structures in Amona. The sticker on the tractor in Hebrew reads:, "For the second time, Amona will not fall." REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli youths use a tractor as they build wooden structures in Amona. The sticker on the tractor in Hebrew reads:, "For the second time, Amona will not fall." REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Israeli youths use a tractor as they build wooden structures in Amona. The sticker on the tractor in Hebrew reads:, "For the second time, Amona will not fall." REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
16 / 20
Israeli youths move large garbage bins to create a temporary barrier in Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli youths move large garbage bins to create a temporary barrier in Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Israeli youths move large garbage bins to create a temporary barrier in Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
17 / 20
An Israeli boy from the Ziv family stands in the doorway of his home in Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli boy from the Ziv family stands in the doorway of his home in Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
An Israeli boy from the Ziv family stands in the doorway of his home in Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
18 / 20
Israeli youths barbecue meat in Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli youths barbecue meat in Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Israeli youths barbecue meat in Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
19 / 20
Israeli youths build a wooden structure in Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli youths build a wooden structure in Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Israeli youths build a wooden structure in Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Lawyers mobilize after travel ban

Lawyers mobilize after travel ban

Next Slideshows

Lawyers mobilize after travel ban

Lawyers mobilize after travel ban

Lawyers flock to airports around the U.S. to try and provide advice and services to detainees caught in President Trump's executive order.

Jan 31 2017
What's left of Mosul's University

What's left of Mosul's University

Iraq's second largest school is left in ruins after the battle for Mosul.

Jan 31 2017
Mourning the Quebec mosque attack

Mourning the Quebec mosque attack

Canadians across the country hold vigils for the victims of a shooting at a Quebec City mosque.

Jan 31 2017
Aleppo after the siege

Aleppo after the siege

Scenes from Aleppo, a month after the Syrian army took full control of the city from rebel groups.

Jan 30 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast