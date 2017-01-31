Israeli settlers given 48 hours to evacuate
Elad Ziv prepares food in his home in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank. Residents of Amona have been ordered to leave ahead of a court-ordered demolition. Photo taken November 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A rainbow is seen over the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli teenagers rest in a tent as they prepare for an expected eviction of the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona in the West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Hanna Horowitz, an Israeli resident of the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank, draws a picture of the landscape in front of a caravan. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli man is seen in a tent as he prepares for an expected eviction of the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona in the West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli youths climb atop water tanks as they make preparations for an expected eviction in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Israeli youth sits next to tyres at a bus stop in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli teenagers walk on graffiti reading in Hebrew "Soldier, policeman, refuse orders" as they prepare for an expected eviction of the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli boys from the Ziv family play outside their home in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Israeli family is seen in the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli men stand next to a structure with Hebrew graffiti reading "over Judea and Samaria, there will be war" in the early morning in Amona. Photo taken December 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Israeli woman prays as she prepares for an expected eviction of the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the expected eviction of the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank, in Jerusalem, January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the expected eviction of the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank, in Jerusalem, January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli youths push a water tank as they construct a temporary barrier in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli youths use a tractor as they build wooden structures in Amona. The sticker on the tractor in Hebrew reads:, "For the second time, Amona will not fall." REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli youths move large garbage bins to create a temporary barrier in Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Israeli boy from the Ziv family stands in the doorway of his home in Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli youths barbecue meat in Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli youths build a wooden structure in Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
