Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 28, 2015 | 9:11pm EDT

Israeli settlers protest in West Bank

A protester walks along a corridor of an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank, July 28, 2015. About 250 right wing protesters defied an Israeli Defense Force decree and entered the former West Bank settlement of Sa-Nur Israel evacuated during the 2005 disengagement. The graffiti in Hebrew reads "A Jew does not expel a Jew". REUTERS/Nir Elias

A protester walks along a corridor of an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank, July 28, 2015. About 250 right wing protesters defied an Israeli Defense Force decree and entered the former West Bank settlement of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A protester walks along a corridor of an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank, July 28, 2015. About 250 right wing protesters defied an Israeli Defense Force decree and entered the former West Bank settlement of Sa-Nur Israel evacuated during the 2005 disengagement. The graffiti in Hebrew reads "A Jew does not expel a Jew". REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
1 / 17
A man conducts a class to protesters inside an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A man conducts a class to protesters inside an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A man conducts a class to protesters inside an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
2 / 17
A Jewish settler (2nd L) scuffles with an Israeli border police officer near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Jewish settler (2nd L) scuffles with an Israeli border police officer near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A Jewish settler (2nd L) scuffles with an Israeli border police officer near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
3 / 17
Jewish settlers use rocks to block a road during clashes with Israeli security forces near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Jewish settlers use rocks to block a road during clashes with Israeli security forces near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Jewish settlers use rocks to block a road during clashes with Israeli security forces near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
4 / 17
Children play in a plastic pool inside an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Children play in a plastic pool inside an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Children play in a plastic pool inside an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
5 / 17
A young Jewish settler (R) speaks with an Israeli police officer near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 28, 2015. Israeli police said that forces were deployed to the settlement in the occupied West Bank in order to prevent people from barricading themselves inside the structures known as the "Drainhoff" buildings. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A young Jewish settler (R) speaks with an Israeli police officer near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 28, 2015. Israeli police said that forces were...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A young Jewish settler (R) speaks with an Israeli police officer near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 28, 2015. Israeli police said that forces were deployed to the settlement in the occupied West Bank in order to prevent people from barricading themselves inside the structures known as the "Drainhoff" buildings. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
6 / 17
Protesters look out of the upper floor of an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. Graffiti in Hebrew reads, " The movement of a Jewish Israel". REUTERS/Nir Elias

Protesters look out of the upper floor of an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. Graffiti in Hebrew reads, " The movement of a Jewish Israel". REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Protesters look out of the upper floor of an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. Graffiti in Hebrew reads, " The movement of a Jewish Israel". REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
7 / 17
Jewish settlers scuffle with Israeli police officers near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Jewish settlers scuffle with Israeli police officers near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Jewish settlers scuffle with Israeli police officers near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
8 / 17
A man plays chess with his daughter in an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A man plays chess with his daughter in an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A man plays chess with his daughter in an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
9 / 17
A boy walks around an abandoned complex at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. Graffiti on the wall in Hebrew reads, "God is the king, we will be back soon". REUTERS/Nir Elias

A boy walks around an abandoned complex at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. Graffiti on the wall in Hebrew reads, "God is the king, we will be back soon". REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A boy walks around an abandoned complex at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. Graffiti on the wall in Hebrew reads, "God is the king, we will be back soon". REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
10 / 17
Israeli police detain a Jewish settler protesting the slated demolition of structures, by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gil Yohanan

Israeli police detain a Jewish settler protesting the slated demolition of structures, by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gil Yohanan

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Israeli police detain a Jewish settler protesting the slated demolition of structures, by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gil Yohanan
Close
11 / 17
Israeli police detain a Jewish settler (in blue) protesting the slated demolition of structures, by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gil Yohanan

Israeli police detain a Jewish settler (in blue) protesting the slated demolition of structures, by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gil Yohanan

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Israeli police detain a Jewish settler (in blue) protesting the slated demolition of structures, by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gil Yohanan
Close
12 / 17
A soldier takes a nap as a family of protesters leave the main compound of the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A soldier takes a nap as a family of protesters leave the main compound of the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A soldier takes a nap as a family of protesters leave the main compound of the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
13 / 17
A woman feeds her baby in an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A woman feeds her baby in an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A woman feeds her baby in an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
14 / 17
A young Jewish settler is held back by Israeli police near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A young Jewish settler is held back by Israeli police near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A young Jewish settler is held back by Israeli police near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
15 / 17
A boy eats as another rests on the floor inside an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A boy eats as another rests on the floor inside an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A boy eats as another rests on the floor inside an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
16 / 17
Protesters stand on the remains of a synagogue as a soldier (R) guards them the at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Protesters stand on the remains of a synagogue as a soldier (R) guards them the at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Protesters stand on the remains of a synagogue as a soldier (R) guards them the at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Sleeping volcano awakens

Sleeping volcano awakens

Next Slideshows

Sleeping volcano awakens

Sleeping volcano awakens

Chile's Volcano Villarrica has entered a more active phase.

Jul 27 2015
Inside the White House on 9/11

Inside the White House on 9/11

Newly-released photos from inside the White House on September 11th, 2001.

Jul 27 2015
Funerals for Lafayette shooting victims

Funerals for Lafayette shooting victims

Jillian Johnson and Mayci Breaux were killed by an Alabama drifter who opened fire inside a crowded movie theater.

Jul 27 2015
War zone work

War zone work

Despite Syria's ongoing civil war, civilians continue to work in factories, banks and shops across the divided nation.

Jul 27 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast