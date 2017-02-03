Edition:
Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Pro-settlement activists lay on the floor inside a synagogue during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

An injured pro-settlement activist walks with an Israeli policeman after he was removed him a synagogue during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

An Israeli border policeman carries an object out of a synagogue as he helps evacuate it during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

A swastika and text in Hebrew reading "Israeli police" are seen on a wall of a synagogue after it was evacuated during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

An Israeli policemen stands inside a synagogue during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

An Israeli settler touches the floor of a synagogue after it was evacuated during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Israeli policemen remove furniture from a synagogue during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Pro-settlement activists are seen through the window of a house during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

An Israeli policeman is attended to after evacuating a synagogue during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Photographer
Ronen Zvulun
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Israeli policemen try to remove pro-settlement activists from a house during an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist from a synagogue during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Photographer
Ronen Zvulun
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Avraham Rosno, a resident of the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank leaves the settlement with his son during an operation by Israeli forces to evict it. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Pro-settlement activists pray outside and climb into the synagogue of the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict the outpost. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Israeli women sit near a home as an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank, continues for the second day. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Photographer
Ronen Zvulun
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Protesters stand next to fire at the entrance to the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Photographer
Ronen Zvulun
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Israeli police remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Photographer
Ronen Zvulun
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

A man climbs through a window of a pre-fabricated hut during an operation by Israeli police to evict residents from Israeli settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Pro-settlement activists scuffle with Israeli police during an operation by Israeli police to evict residents from the illegal outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Photographer
Ronen Zvulun
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Pro-settlement activists scuffle with Israeli police during an operation by Israeli police to evict residents from Israeli settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

A protestor throws a stone towards Israeli security forces during an eviction of residents from the Israeli settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Photographer
Ronen Zvulun
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

A woman stands next to a wall covered in Hebrew graffiti reading "People of Israel live", inside a home in the Israeli settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Photographer
Ronen Zvulun
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

A pro-settlement activists holds a rock during an operation to evict residents from Israeli settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Protesters stand atop a roof as a shed burns during an eviction by Israeli police of residents from the Israeli settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Photographer
Ronen Zvulun
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Pro-settlement activists scuffle with Israeli police during an operation by Israeli police to evict residents from Israeli settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

A family member of an Israeli settler family pushes a stroller past Israeli policemen during an eviction of residents from the Israeli settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Photographer
Ronen Zvulun
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Protesters stand next to fire at the entrance to the Israeli settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Israeli settlers look out from a window of a pre-fabricated hut during an operation by Israeli police to evict residents from the Israeli settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Photographer
Ronen Zvulun
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Pro-settlement activists set objects on fire as Israeli police stand nearby during an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Photographer
Ronen Zvulun
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Protesters burn tyres at the entrance to the Israeli settler outpost of Amona. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

