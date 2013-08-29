Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Aug 29, 2013 | 10:05am EDT

Israelis line up for gas masks

<p>Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution center in the northern city of Haifa, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution center in the northern city of Haifa, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution center in the northern city of Haifa, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
1 / 14
<p>Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution center in the northern city of Haifa, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution center in the northern city of Haifa, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution center in the northern city of Haifa, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
2 / 14
<p>Israelis queue as postal service employees unload boxes of gas mask kits from a truck outside a distribution center in Jerusalem, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Israelis queue as postal service employees unload boxes of gas mask kits from a truck outside a distribution center in Jerusalem, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Israelis queue as postal service employees unload boxes of gas mask kits from a truck outside a distribution center in Jerusalem, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
3 / 14
<p>Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution center in the northern city of Haifa, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution center in the northern city of Haifa, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution center in the northern city of Haifa, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
4 / 14
<p>A man carries gas masks kits which he collected from a distribution center in Jerusalem, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A man carries gas masks kits which he collected from a distribution center in Jerusalem, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A man carries gas masks kits which he collected from a distribution center in Jerusalem, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
5 / 14
<p>Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
6 / 14
<p>Israelis receive gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Israelis receive gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Israelis receive gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
7 / 14
<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks out with his children after collecting gas mask kits at a distribution point in Jerusalem, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks out with his children after collecting gas mask kits at a distribution point in Jerusalem, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, August 29, 2013

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks out with his children after collecting gas mask kits at a distribution point in Jerusalem, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
8 / 14
<p>Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Jerusalem, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Jerusalem, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Jerusalem, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
9 / 14
<p>Israelis carry their old gas mask kits in order to replace them for new ones as others leave with new gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Israelis carry their old gas mask kits in order to replace them for new ones as others leave with new gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Israelis carry their old gas mask kits in order to replace them for new ones as others leave with new gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
10 / 14
<p>Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
11 / 14
<p>Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
12 / 14
<p>Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Jerusalem, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Jerusalem, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Jerusalem, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
13 / 14
<p>Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Remembering the Dream

Remembering the Dream

Next Slideshows

Remembering the Dream

Remembering the Dream

Marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King's defining speech.

Aug 29 2013
Yosemite wildfire

Yosemite wildfire

A wildfire raging in the northwest part of Yosemite National Park continues to threaten a reservoir that supplies most of San Francisco's water.

Aug 28 2013
The Bedouins of the Negev Desert

The Bedouins of the Negev Desert

For decades Arab Bedouins have eked out a meagre existence in the Negev desert, largely away from the Israeli government's radar, but now many will have to make...

Aug 28 2013
Realize the Dream Rally

Realize the Dream Rally

Tens of thousands converged on Washington to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech and to urge action on...

Aug 26 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast