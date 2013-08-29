Israelis line up for gas masks
Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution center in the northern city of Haifa, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution center in the northern city of Haifa, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution center in the northern city of Haifa, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution center in the northern city of Haifa, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israelis queue as postal service employees unload boxes of gas mask kits from a truck outside a distribution center in Jerusalem, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis queue as postal service employees unload boxes of gas mask kits from a truck outside a distribution center in Jerusalem, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution center in the northern city of Haifa, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution center in the northern city of Haifa, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man carries gas masks kits which he collected from a distribution center in Jerusalem, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A man carries gas masks kits which he collected from a distribution center in Jerusalem, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis receive gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis receive gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks out with his children after collecting gas mask kits at a distribution point in Jerusalem, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks out with his children after collecting gas mask kits at a distribution point in Jerusalem, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Jerusalem, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Jerusalem, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis carry their old gas mask kits in order to replace them for new ones as others leave with new gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis carry their old gas mask kits in order to replace them for new ones as others leave with new gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Jerusalem, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Jerusalem, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Next Slideshows
Remembering the Dream
Marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King's defining speech.
Yosemite wildfire
A wildfire raging in the northwest part of Yosemite National Park continues to threaten a reservoir that supplies most of San Francisco's water.
The Bedouins of the Negev Desert
For decades Arab Bedouins have eked out a meagre existence in the Negev desert, largely away from the Israeli government's radar, but now many will have to make...
Realize the Dream Rally
Tens of thousands converged on Washington to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech and to urge action on...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.