Israelis living in Berlin

Israeli Jewish cafe owner Ze'er Avrahami poses in the window of his Israeli cafe "Sababa" in the Prenzlauer Berg district of Berlin November 7, 2013. "I came to Berlin initially for the same reason everyone comes to Berlin, its cheap and there are many parties. But if you are Jewish there is another layer to Berlin you have to explore. Berlin has to do with death of Jewish people. This is the layer of Jewish life that used to exist here in the past. No body talks about it. There was good life here, very intelligent and cultural life. The right life for a Jewish person doesnâ€™t have to do with a nation. The right life is when you live in the diaspora. This is how Jews are supposed to live. My concern is the continuation of Jewish life in the diaspora. What does it mean to live in the diaspora, as a minority? The thrive to be successful. You have to be successful, intelligently, financially. This is lost in Israel where you have nothing to prove," Avrahami said. November 9th marks the 75th anniversary of the 'Kristallnacht' ('crystal night' or also referred to as 'night of broken glass') when Nazi thugs conducted a wave of violent anti-Jewish pogroms on the streets of Berlin and other cities in 1938. REUTERS/Thomas Peter