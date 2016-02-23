Edition:
Israel's batgirl

Israeli woman, Nora Lifschitz, 28, treats an Egyptian fruit bat at her home in Tel Aviv, February 22, 2016. Lifschitz says that she began caring for injured fruit bats from her home two years ago and now has some 70 of the flying mammals which she plans to release back into nature once they are healthy. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli woman, Nora Lifschitz, 28, holds an injured Egyptian fruit bat at her home in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Injured Egyptian fruit bats hang on a teddy bear at the home of Nora Lifschitz. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Nora Lifschitz treats Egyptian fruit bats at her home. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Nora Lifschitz feeds an injured Egyptian fruit bat. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Nora Lifschitz treats injured Egyptian fruit bats at her home. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An injured Egyptian fruit bat perches next to cages at the home of Nora Lifschitz. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Nora Lifschitz holds an injured Egyptian fruit bat at her home. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli woman, Nora Lifschitz, 28, holds an injured Egyptian fruit bat at her home in Tel Aviv February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Nora Lifschitz holds an injured Egyptian fruit bat at her home. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

