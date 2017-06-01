Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 1, 2017 | 2:21pm EDT

Israel's Burning Man

A night scene can be seen at the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man festival, in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A night scene can be seen at the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man festival, in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
A night scene can be seen at the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man festival, in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
1 / 17
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
2 / 17
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
3 / 17
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
4 / 17
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
5 / 17
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
6 / 17
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
7 / 17
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
8 / 17
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
9 / 17
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
10 / 17
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
11 / 17
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
12 / 17
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
13 / 17
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
14 / 17
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
15 / 17
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
16 / 17
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
The Supreme Court Nine

The Supreme Court Nine

Next Slideshows

The Supreme Court Nine

The Supreme Court Nine

Newly appointed Justice Neil Gorsuch joins the other eight Supreme Court members for a portrait session.

Jun 01 2017
Australia's odd-shaped rural mailboxes

Australia's odd-shaped rural mailboxes

A variety of odd-shaped mailboxes, including old washing machines, refrigerators, car engines, beer kegs and a microwave, found along roads in rural areas of...

Jun 01 2017
Who will be America's next top speller?

Who will be America's next top speller?

Top spellers at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

May 31 2017
Super window-washers

Super window-washers

Window-washers dressed as Spider-Man, Batman, Superman, Captain America and Green Lantern clean windows at the Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego.

May 30 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast