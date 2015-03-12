Edition:
United States
Wed Mar 11, 2015

Israel's choice

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Isaac Herzog, Co-leader of the center-left Zionist Union, are pictured together as campaign billboards rotate in Tel Aviv, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Isaac Herzog, Co-leader of the center-left Zionist Union, are pictured together as campaign billboards rotate in Tel Aviv, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Isaac Herzog, Co-leader of the center-left Zionist Union, are pictured together as campaign billboards rotate in Tel Aviv, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A boy sits on a road after children drew on it with chalk, during a rally calling for a change of Government and to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, March 7, 2015. Some 50,000 people took part in the rally, according to local media. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A boy sits on a road after children drew on it with chalk, during a rally calling for a change of Government and to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, March 7, 2015. Some 50,000 people took part in the rally, according to local media. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
A boy sits on a road after children drew on it with chalk, during a rally calling for a change of Government and to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, March 7, 2015. Some 50,000 people took part in the rally, according to local media. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in a rally supporting the United Torah Judaism party in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in a rally supporting the United Torah Judaism party in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in a rally supporting the United Torah Judaism party in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Election campaign posters depicting Tzipi Livni and Isaac Herzog, heads of the centrist Zionist Union party, are seen at the party's headquarters in Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Election campaign posters depicting Tzipi Livni and Isaac Herzog, heads of the centrist Zionist Union party, are seen at the party's headquarters in Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Election campaign posters depicting Tzipi Livni and Isaac Herzog, heads of the centrist Zionist Union party, are seen at the party's headquarters in Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy waves a banner during a rally in support of the United Torah Judaism party in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy waves a banner during a rally in support of the United Torah Judaism party in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy waves a banner during a rally in support of the United Torah Judaism party in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ruth Colian, head of B'Zchutan, Israel's first ultra-Orthodox Jewish women's party, speaks to women as she campaigns in a Jerusalem park, March 3, 2015. B'Zchutan, which means "thanks to them" in Hebrew, refers to Ultra-Orthodox Haredi women who have chosen to confront their religious community's traditional beliefs about women's role and place in the modern Israeli society. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Ruth Colian, head of B'Zchutan, Israel's first ultra-Orthodox Jewish women's party, speaks to women as she campaigns in a Jerusalem park, March 3, 2015. B'Zchutan, which means "thanks to them" in Hebrew, refers to Ultra-Orthodox Haredi women who have...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Ruth Colian, head of B'Zchutan, Israel's first ultra-Orthodox Jewish women's party, speaks to women as she campaigns in a Jerusalem park, March 3, 2015. B'Zchutan, which means "thanks to them" in Hebrew, refers to Ultra-Orthodox Haredi women who have chosen to confront their religious community's traditional beliefs about women's role and place in the modern Israeli society. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A worker installs a campaign poster of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a billboard in Tel Aviv, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A worker installs a campaign poster of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a billboard in Tel Aviv, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A worker installs a campaign poster of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a billboard in Tel Aviv, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Moshe Kahlon, head of the Kulanu party, speaks during a conference in Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Moshe Kahlon, head of the Kulanu party, speaks during a conference in Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Moshe Kahlon, head of the Kulanu party, speaks during a conference in Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman hangs a poster depicting Aryeh Deri, party leader of the Ultra-Orthodox Shas party, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. The poster in Hebrew reads, "the revolution returns" . REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman hangs a poster depicting Aryeh Deri, party leader of the Ultra-Orthodox Shas party, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. The poster in Hebrew reads, "the revolution returns" . REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman hangs a poster depicting Aryeh Deri, party leader of the Ultra-Orthodox Shas party, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. The poster in Hebrew reads, "the revolution returns" . REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths take part in a rally supporting the United Torah Judaism party in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths take part in a rally supporting the United Torah Judaism party in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths take part in a rally supporting the United Torah Judaism party in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men walk past Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's election campaign banner in Jerusalem, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men walk past Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's election campaign banner in Jerusalem, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men walk past Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's election campaign banner in Jerusalem, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A woman walks past a Joint Arab List campaign billboard in the Arab Israeli town of Umm el-Fahm March 9, 2015. A political sideshow for much of the past six decades, Israel's Arab minority is hoping to gain much-needed muscle in the parliamentary election, with four Arab parties uniting under one banner for the first time. Surveys show the Joint Arab List could even finish third in the vote and become a factor in the coalition-building that dominates Israeli politics, where no party has ever won a parliament majority. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A woman walks past a Joint Arab List campaign billboard in the Arab Israeli town of Umm el-Fahm March 9, 2015. A political sideshow for much of the past six decades, Israel's Arab minority is hoping to gain much-needed muscle in the parliamentary...more

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A woman walks past a Joint Arab List campaign billboard in the Arab Israeli town of Umm el-Fahm March 9, 2015. A political sideshow for much of the past six decades, Israel's Arab minority is hoping to gain much-needed muscle in the parliamentary election, with four Arab parties uniting under one banner for the first time. Surveys show the Joint Arab List could even finish third in the vote and become a factor in the coalition-building that dominates Israeli politics, where no party has ever won a parliament majority. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israelis gather at a rally, calling for a change of Government and to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israelis gather at a rally, calling for a change of Government and to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
Israelis gather at a rally, calling for a change of Government and to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An election campaign poster depicting Isaac Herzog, co-leader of the centre-left Zionist Union, is seen at the party's headquarters in Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An election campaign poster depicting Isaac Herzog, co-leader of the centre-left Zionist Union, is seen at the party's headquarters in Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
An election campaign poster depicting Isaac Herzog, co-leader of the centre-left Zionist Union, is seen at the party's headquarters in Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis gather at a rally calling for a change of government and to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israelis gather at a rally calling for a change of government and to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
Israelis gather at a rally calling for a change of government and to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's election campaign banner is seen on a bus in Jerusalem, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's election campaign banner is seen on a bus in Jerusalem, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's election campaign banner is seen on a bus in Jerusalem, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israelis gather at a rally calling for a change of government and to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israelis gather at a rally calling for a change of government and to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
Israelis gather at a rally calling for a change of government and to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Isaac Herzog, head of the centrist Zionist Union party, holds a news conference with party co-leader Tzipi Livni (silhouetted behind him) in Tel Aviv to introduce the party's platform, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Isaac Herzog, head of the centrist Zionist Union party, holds a news conference with party co-leader Tzipi Livni (silhouetted behind him) in Tel Aviv to introduce the party's platform, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
Isaac Herzog, head of the centrist Zionist Union party, holds a news conference with party co-leader Tzipi Livni (silhouetted behind him) in Tel Aviv to introduce the party's platform, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in a rally supporting the United Torah Judaism party in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in a rally supporting the United Torah Judaism party in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in a rally supporting the United Torah Judaism party in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Election campaign posters depicting Isaac Herzog, co-leader of the center-left Zionist Union, are seen at the party's headquarters in Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Election campaign posters depicting Isaac Herzog, co-leader of the center-left Zionist Union, are seen at the party's headquarters in Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Election campaign posters depicting Isaac Herzog, co-leader of the center-left Zionist Union, are seen at the party's headquarters in Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
