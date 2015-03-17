Israel's choice

A woman walks past a Joint Arab List campaign billboard in the Arab Israeli town of Umm el-Fahm March 9, 2015. A political sideshow for much of the past six decades, Israel's Arab minority is hoping to gain much-needed muscle in the parliamentary...more

A woman walks past a Joint Arab List campaign billboard in the Arab Israeli town of Umm el-Fahm March 9, 2015. A political sideshow for much of the past six decades, Israel's Arab minority is hoping to gain much-needed muscle in the parliamentary election, with four Arab parties uniting under one banner for the first time. Surveys show the Joint Arab List could even finish third in the vote and become a factor in the coalition-building that dominates Israeli politics, where no party has ever won a parliament majority. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

