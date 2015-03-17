Israel's choice
An Israeli soldier casts his ballot for the parliamentary election behind a mobile voting booth in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Migdalim, near Ariel, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu casts his ballot for the parliamentary election as his son Yair stands behind him at a polling station in Jerusalem March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Scheiner/Pool
An Israeli soldier casts his ballot for the parliamentary election behind a mobile voting booth at an army base on Mount Gerizim, near the West Bank City of Nablus March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A dog stands on a table as its owner casts her ballot at a polling station in Tel Aviv March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Israeli soldier casts his ballot for the parliamentary election behind a mobile voting booth in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Migdalim, near Ariel March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli soldier arranges ballots in a mobile voting booth at a border police base in the West Bank near Nablus March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli parliament member Yaakov Litzman stands at a voting booth as he casts his ballot at a polling station in Jerusalem March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ayman Odeh, head of the Joint Arab List, and his children cast his ballot for the parliamentary election at a polling station in the northern city of Haifa March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid poses for a photo as he casts his ballot for the parliamentary election at a polling station in Tel Aviv March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A ultra-Orthodox Jewish man casts his ballot for the parliamentary election at a polling station in Jerusalem March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a right-wing rally in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Isaac Herzog, co-leader of the center-left Zionist Union party, places a note in the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli soldier chooses a ballot from behind a voting booth at an army base near the southern city of Ofakim, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend an election rally in Jerusalem, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
Moshe Kahlon (L), head of the new centrist party, Kulanu (All of Us), rides down an escalator while campaigning at a shopping mall in Tel Aviv, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum
Ayman Odeh (R), head of the Joint Arab List, poses for a photograph together with people at a restaurant during a campaign stop in the northern Israeli city of Acre, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Isaac Herzog and Tzipi Livni, leaders of the center-left Zionist Union party, speak on the phone with potential voters at their party's headquarters in Tel Aviv March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend an election rally in Jerusalem, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
People attend a right-wing rally in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square March 15, 2015. The sign in Hebrew (R) reads, "To your seed I gave this land". REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Isaac Herzog, Co-leader of the center-left Zionist Union, are pictured together as campaign billboards rotate in Tel Aviv, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy waves a banner during a rally in support of the United Torah Judaism party in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ruth Colian, head of B'Zchutan, Israel's first ultra-Orthodox Jewish women's party, speaks to women as she campaigns in a Jerusalem park, March 3, 2015. B'Zchutan, which means "thanks to them" in Hebrew, refers to Ultra-Orthodox Haredi women who have...more
A worker installs a campaign poster of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a billboard in Tel Aviv, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men walk past Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's election campaign banner in Jerusalem, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A woman walks past a Joint Arab List campaign billboard in the Arab Israeli town of Umm el-Fahm March 9, 2015. A political sideshow for much of the past six decades, Israel's Arab minority is hoping to gain much-needed muscle in the parliamentary...more
Israelis gather at a rally, calling for a change of Government and to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An election campaign poster depicting Isaac Herzog, co-leader of the centre-left Zionist Union, is seen at the party's headquarters in Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis gather at a rally calling for a change of government and to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis gather at a rally calling for a change of government and to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in a rally supporting the United Torah Judaism party in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Next Slideshows
Syria: Chronology of a conflict
Images from four years of fighting in Syria.
Crimea's year under Russia
Crimea marks the first anniversary of Russia's annexation.
Don't look down
Dubbed by many media outlets as the world's scariest pathway, the Caminito del Rey (The King's Little Pathway) was built at about 330 ft above the gorge of Los...
Interrogating Islamic State captives
The Kurdish People's Protection Units said two Islamic State fighters were caught during clashes in Tel Hamis, Syria, two weeks ago.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.