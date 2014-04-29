Israel's colorful bomb shelters

A decorated bomb shelter sits in a playground at a school built from reinforced concrete in the Israeli town of Sderot March 27, 2014. In an effort to brighten the landscape and ease the psychological stress, especially among children, many bomb shelters and concrete reinforcements are decorated with bright primary colors, graffiti, and idyllic landscapes at odds with the monolithic architecture of the town and the imminent threat of attack. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly