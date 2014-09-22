Israel's controversial migrant center
An African migrant is seen outside Holot open detention center in Israel's southern Negev desert September 22, 2014. Israel's high court outlawed a detention center where African migrants are held without trial and ordered some 2,000 inmates there...more
African migrants pray outside Holot open detention center in Israel's southern Negev desert September 22, 2014. The ruling struck down a measure passed by Israel's parliament in December to indefinitely incarcerate migrants, most of them from Sudan...more
An African migrant prepares food outside Holot open detention center in Israel's southern Negev desert September 22, 2014. Israeli leaders have denounced the migrants they refer to as "infiltrators" as harmful to Israel, and largely stopped their...more
African migrants react after hearing the Israel's high court decision outside Holot open detention center in Israel's southern Negev desert September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An African migrant walks outside the Holot open detention center in Israel's southern Negev desert September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
African migrants walk outside Holot open detention center in Israel's southern Negev desert September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An African migrant fills water outside Holot open detention center in Israel's southern Negev desert September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
African migrants walk outside Holot open detention center in Israel's southern Negev desert September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Next Slideshows
Global climate marches
Marches mark the international day of action on climate change.
Clashes in Glasgow
Pro-unionists clash with independence supporters in Scotland.
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the week.
Rebellion in Yemen
Armed Shi'ite Houthi rebels clash with Yemeni forces.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.