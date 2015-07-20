Edition:
Israel's Latin moves

Participants perform during a Latin dance competition in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A participant adjusts her make-up backstage during a Latin dance competition in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Participants prepare for their performance backstage during a Latin dance competition in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A tattoo on a person's calf is seen as participants stand backstage during a Latin dance competition in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Participants perform during a Latin dance competition in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A participant performs during a Latin dance competition in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A participant performs during a Latin dance competition in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Participants prepare for their performance backstage during a Latin dance competition in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Participants prepare for their performance backstage during a Latin dance competition in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A participant stands backstage during a Latin dance competition in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A participant repairs her costume backstage during a Latin dance competition in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Participants watch from backstage as another performs during a Latin dance competition in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Participants watch from backstage during a Latin dance competition in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

