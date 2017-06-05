Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 5, 2017 | 9:35am EDT

Israel's Six-Day War

Israeli troops and military vehicles manoeuvre on the outskirts of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. This week marks fifty years since Israel swept to victory in six days in a war with Egypt, Syria and Jordan, capturing the Sinai peninsula, the Golan Heights, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including Arab East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Micha Han/GPO

Israeli troops and military vehicles manoeuvre on the outskirts of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. This week marks fifty years since Israel swept to victory in six days in a war with Egypt, Syria and Jordan, capturing the Sinai peninsula, the...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2007
Israeli troops and military vehicles manoeuvre on the outskirts of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. This week marks fifty years since Israel swept to victory in six days in a war with Egypt, Syria and Jordan, capturing the Sinai peninsula, the Golan Heights, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including Arab East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Micha Han/GPO
Close
1 / 21
An Israeli soldier gets first aid and a drink of water during fighting in Jerusalem. REUTERS/File

An Israeli soldier gets first aid and a drink of water during fighting in Jerusalem. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2009
An Israeli soldier gets first aid and a drink of water during fighting in Jerusalem. REUTERS/File
Close
2 / 21
An Egyptian military transport vehicle goes up in flames in an unknown location after being hit by an Israeli tank shell. REUTERS/David Rubinger/GPO

An Egyptian military transport vehicle goes up in flames in an unknown location after being hit by an Israeli tank shell. REUTERS/David Rubinger/GPO

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2007
An Egyptian military transport vehicle goes up in flames in an unknown location after being hit by an Israeli tank shell. REUTERS/David Rubinger/GPO
Close
3 / 21
Destroyed Egyptian armor lines the sides of a Sinai road after it was hit by Israeli jet fighters. REUTERS/File

Destroyed Egyptian armor lines the sides of a Sinai road after it was hit by Israeli jet fighters. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Destroyed Egyptian armor lines the sides of a Sinai road after it was hit by Israeli jet fighters. REUTERS/File
Close
4 / 21
Israeli soldiers stand guard over prisoners in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/David Rubinger/GPO

Israeli soldiers stand guard over prisoners in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/David Rubinger/GPO

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2007
Israeli soldiers stand guard over prisoners in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/David Rubinger/GPO
Close
5 / 21
Egyptian fighter jets are seen after being destroyed by Israel's Air Force. REUTERS/GPO

Egyptian fighter jets are seen after being destroyed by Israel's Air Force. REUTERS/GPO

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2007
Egyptian fighter jets are seen after being destroyed by Israel's Air Force. REUTERS/GPO
Close
6 / 21
Military vehicles destroyed by Israel's Air Force are seen near the Mitla Pass in the Sinai peninsula. REUTERS/Amir Shamir/GPO

Military vehicles destroyed by Israel's Air Force are seen near the Mitla Pass in the Sinai peninsula. REUTERS/Amir Shamir/GPO

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2007
Military vehicles destroyed by Israel's Air Force are seen near the Mitla Pass in the Sinai peninsula. REUTERS/Amir Shamir/GPO
Close
7 / 21
Israeli Major General Ariel Sharon watches an aerial drop through his binoculars in the Sinai Peninsula, then occupied by Israel. REUTERS/File

Israeli Major General Ariel Sharon watches an aerial drop through his binoculars in the Sinai Peninsula, then occupied by Israel. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2009
Israeli Major General Ariel Sharon watches an aerial drop through his binoculars in the Sinai Peninsula, then occupied by Israel. REUTERS/File
Close
8 / 21
Israeli soldiers stand guard over prisoners in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/David Rubinger/GPO

Israeli soldiers stand guard over prisoners in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/David Rubinger/GPO

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2007
Israeli soldiers stand guard over prisoners in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/David Rubinger/GPO
Close
9 / 21
An Israeli military aircraft drops supplies to soldiers on the front. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry

An Israeli military aircraft drops supplies to soldiers on the front. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2007
An Israeli military aircraft drops supplies to soldiers on the front. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry
Close
10 / 21
A wounded Israeli soldier is evacuated by comrades after a battle in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry

A wounded Israeli soldier is evacuated by comrades after a battle in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2007
A wounded Israeli soldier is evacuated by comrades after a battle in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry
Close
11 / 21
Israeli soldiers celebrate during the 1967 Six Day War. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry

Israeli soldiers celebrate during the 1967 Six Day War. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2007
Israeli soldiers celebrate during the 1967 Six Day War. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry
Close
12 / 21
A convoy of Israeli tanks rolls towards the front. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry

A convoy of Israeli tanks rolls towards the front. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2007
A convoy of Israeli tanks rolls towards the front. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry
Close
13 / 21
Israeli commander Motta Gur and his brigade observe the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, from their command post on the Mount of Olives, just prior to their attack on Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Government Press Office

Israeli commander Motta Gur and his brigade observe the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, from their command post on the Mount of Olives, just prior to their attack on Jerusalem's Old City....more

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
Israeli commander Motta Gur and his brigade observe the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, from their command post on the Mount of Olives, just prior to their attack on Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Government Press Office
Close
14 / 21
Burned Jordanian military vehicles are seen on the outskirts of Jerusalem. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry

Burned Jordanian military vehicles are seen on the outskirts of Jerusalem. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2007
Burned Jordanian military vehicles are seen on the outskirts of Jerusalem. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry
Close
15 / 21
Arab legion positions are seen under fire to clear way for Israeli units in the hills surrounding Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Government Press Office

Arab legion positions are seen under fire to clear way for Israeli units in the hills surrounding Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Government Press Office

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
Arab legion positions are seen under fire to clear way for Israeli units in the hills surrounding Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Government Press Office
Close
16 / 21
An Israeli soldier walks in front of the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City after it was captured. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry

An Israeli soldier walks in front of the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City after it was captured. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2007
An Israeli soldier walks in front of the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City after it was captured. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry
Close
17 / 21
A convoy of Israeli military vehicles rolls through the Sinai peninsula. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry

A convoy of Israeli military vehicles rolls through the Sinai peninsula. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2007
A convoy of Israeli military vehicles rolls through the Sinai peninsula. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry
Close
18 / 21
Israeli soldiers sit in front of the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City after it was captured. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry

Israeli soldiers sit in front of the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City after it was captured. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2007
Israeli soldiers sit in front of the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City after it was captured. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry
Close
19 / 21
A convoy of Israeli vehicles during battle on the Syrian front. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry

A convoy of Israeli vehicles during battle on the Syrian front. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2007
A convoy of Israeli vehicles during battle on the Syrian front. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry
Close
20 / 21
Israeli soldiers stand before the Wailing Wall after capturing the Old City. REUTERS/File

Israeli soldiers stand before the Wailing Wall after capturing the Old City. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Israeli soldiers stand before the Wailing Wall after capturing the Old City. REUTERS/File
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Concert for Manchester

Concert for Manchester

Next Slideshows

Concert for Manchester

Concert for Manchester

Ariana Grande headlines a star-studded benefit concert in Manchester in aid of victims of the bombing that rocked the city last month.

Jun 04 2017
Trump supporters confront counter-protests in Portland

Trump supporters confront counter-protests in Portland

Riot police turned out in force in downtown Portland to maintain order as supporters and opponents of President Trump faced off in dueling political rallies, a...

Jun 04 2017
Multiple attacks in London

Multiple attacks in London

Attackers drove a van at high speed into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people in the nearby Borough Market area of bars and restaurants in what...

Jun 03 2017
Juventus fans injured in stampede in Turin

Juventus fans injured in stampede in Turin

Hundreds of Juventus soccer fans watching the Champions League final in one of Turin's main squares were injured when loud bangs created a panic and mayhem.

Jun 03 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast