Israel's Six-Day War

Israeli troops and military vehicles manoeuvre on the outskirts of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. This week marks fifty years since Israel swept to victory in six days in a war with Egypt, Syria and Jordan, capturing the Sinai peninsula, the...more

Israeli troops and military vehicles manoeuvre on the outskirts of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. This week marks fifty years since Israel swept to victory in six days in a war with Egypt, Syria and Jordan, capturing the Sinai peninsula, the Golan Heights, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including Arab East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Micha Han/GPO

Close