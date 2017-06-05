Israel's Six-Day War
Israeli troops and military vehicles manoeuvre on the outskirts of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. This week marks fifty years since Israel swept to victory in six days in a war with Egypt, Syria and Jordan, capturing the Sinai peninsula, the...more
An Israeli soldier gets first aid and a drink of water during fighting in Jerusalem. REUTERS/File
An Egyptian military transport vehicle goes up in flames in an unknown location after being hit by an Israeli tank shell. REUTERS/David Rubinger/GPO
Destroyed Egyptian armor lines the sides of a Sinai road after it was hit by Israeli jet fighters. REUTERS/File
Israeli soldiers stand guard over prisoners in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/David Rubinger/GPO
Egyptian fighter jets are seen after being destroyed by Israel's Air Force. REUTERS/GPO
Military vehicles destroyed by Israel's Air Force are seen near the Mitla Pass in the Sinai peninsula. REUTERS/Amir Shamir/GPO
Israeli Major General Ariel Sharon watches an aerial drop through his binoculars in the Sinai Peninsula, then occupied by Israel. REUTERS/File
Israeli soldiers stand guard over prisoners in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/David Rubinger/GPO
An Israeli military aircraft drops supplies to soldiers on the front. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry
A wounded Israeli soldier is evacuated by comrades after a battle in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry
Israeli soldiers celebrate during the 1967 Six Day War. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry
A convoy of Israeli tanks rolls towards the front. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry
Israeli commander Motta Gur and his brigade observe the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, from their command post on the Mount of Olives, just prior to their attack on Jerusalem's Old City....more
Burned Jordanian military vehicles are seen on the outskirts of Jerusalem. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry
Arab legion positions are seen under fire to clear way for Israeli units in the hills surrounding Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Government Press Office
An Israeli soldier walks in front of the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City after it was captured. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry
A convoy of Israeli military vehicles rolls through the Sinai peninsula. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry
Israeli soldiers sit in front of the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City after it was captured. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry
A convoy of Israeli vehicles during battle on the Syrian front. REUTERS/Israeli Defence Ministry
Israeli soldiers stand before the Wailing Wall after capturing the Old City. REUTERS/File
Next Slideshows
Concert for Manchester
Ariana Grande headlines a star-studded benefit concert in Manchester in aid of victims of the bombing that rocked the city last month.
Trump supporters confront counter-protests in Portland
Riot police turned out in force in downtown Portland to maintain order as supporters and opponents of President Trump faced off in dueling political rallies, a...
Multiple attacks in London
Attackers drove a van at high speed into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people in the nearby Borough Market area of bars and restaurants in what...
Juventus fans injured in stampede in Turin
Hundreds of Juventus soccer fans watching the Champions League final in one of Turin's main squares were injured when loud bangs created a panic and mayhem.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.