Israel's ultra-Orthodox
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man rests in his room at Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, the largest Jewish seminary in Israel July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man rests in his room at Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, the largest Jewish seminary in Israel July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in a morning prayer at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in a morning prayer at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men study at Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, the largest Jewish seminary in Israel July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men study at Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, the largest Jewish seminary in Israel July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men study at Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, the largest Jewish seminary in Israel July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men study at Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, the largest Jewish seminary in Israel July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men study at Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, the largest Jewish seminary in Israel July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men study at Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, the largest Jewish seminary in Israel July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Haim Kreus, 6, hangs a decoration on the wall during his family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Haim Kreus, 6, hangs a decoration on the wall during his family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Esther Kreus (R), 13, twirls her brother's side-locks during the family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012. The Kreus family are a member of Neturei Karta, a fringe ultra-Orthodox movement...more
Esther Kreus (R), 13, twirls her brother's side-locks during the family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012. The Kreus family are a member of Neturei Karta, a fringe ultra-Orthodox movement within the anti-Zionist bloc. The ultra-Orthodox Jews have gone from being a tiny minority in Israel's mostly secular society to its fastest-growing sector, now about 10 percent of the 7.8 million population. They are exempt from military duty in Israel but draft deferments and state subsidies for the ultra-Orthodox have become a divisive political issue in Israel, where the government must decide a new law by August to ensure more of them do military service. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Shmuel Kreus (L), 5, dresses during his family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Shmuel Kreus (L), 5, dresses during his family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Esther Kreus, 13, exits a basement during her family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Esther Kreus, 13, exits a basement during her family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Esther Kreus, 13, carries her youngest sister, Hava, during their family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Esther Kreus, 13, carries her youngest sister, Hava, during their family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Rachel Kreus (L) speaks with her husband Yoel during the family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Rachel Kreus (L) speaks with her husband Yoel during the family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Esther Kreus, 13, peels potatoes during her family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012.REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Esther Kreus, 13, peels potatoes during her family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012.REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Children from the Kreus family play during the family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Children from the Kreus family play during the family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Rachel Kreus (R) kneads dough for traditional Jewish bread during her family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Rachel Kreus (R) kneads dough for traditional Jewish bread during her family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys listen to their teacher at a kindergarten in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys listen to their teacher at a kindergarten in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths take part in a lesson at a boys school in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths take part in a lesson at a boys school in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish shop assistant looks at customers in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish shop assistant looks at customers in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man studies at Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, the largest Jewish seminary in Israel July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man studies at Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, the largest Jewish seminary in Israel July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man sleeps as others study at a Yeshiva, a Jewish seminary, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man sleeps as others study at a Yeshiva, a Jewish seminary, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Next Slideshows
Hot dog warriors
A look at the stars of competitive eating as they square off in the premiere professional food challenge, Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog competition at...
Space odysseys
From the scientists on the ground to stunning views from space, a look at man's continuing exploration into the final frontier.
Container City
Authorities have built a refugee camp named “Container City” on the Turkish-Syrian border, for families fleeing violence in Syria.
Therapy dogs
A look at the canines who help provide support and stress relief to people in need.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.