Istanbul clashes intensify
Riot police fires tear gas at protesters in Istanbul's Taksim square early June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Riot police fire tear gas canisters at protesters in Istanbul's Taksim square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Protesters disperse as riot police use teargas in Istanbul's Taksim square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Bulldozers clean up barricades in Istanbul's Taksim square after police moved in to disperse anti-government protesters, early June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A riot policeman fires a teargas canister during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Protesters run in panic as riot police and water cannons returned to Istanbul's Taksim square late afternoon, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A riot policeman fires teargas during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Protesters run as riot police fire teargas during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Protesters affected by teargas rest during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Protesters run as riot police fire teargas and use water cannons during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Protesters run as riot police fire teargas during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A protester uses a sling shot against police during clashes between police and anti-government protesters in Istanbul's Taksim square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Protesters react after an explosion on a barricade during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester catches fire after he tried to throw a petrol bomb at riot police during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Protesters run as riot police fire teargas during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
The Greek Orthodox Church of Hagia Triada is framed by a burning barricade during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester holding a flag bearing an image of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey, falls as he is hit by a jet of water from a police water cannon during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim Square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A protester uses a slingshot to throw stones at riot police during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A protester holds a flag as riot police uses water cannons during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish riot police take position during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A protester protects himself from a riot police water cannon during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Protesters carry a man who was wounded during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A protester throws a petrol bomb at riot police during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Protesters take cover from a police water cannon during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim Square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester uses a catapult to throw stones at riot police during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A protester wipes his eyes as he passes next to a burning vehicle during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A protester holds a flag as riot police uses water cannons during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A protester holds a petrol bomb behind his back during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim Square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A combination of pictures shows (top row, L-R, bottom row L-R) a protester as he catches fire after he tried to throw a petrol bomb at riot police, and as he is showered from a water cannon during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013....more
Protesters run away from a police water cannon during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim Square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A protester throws a teargas canister back at police during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim Square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester falls after being hit by a water cannon fired by riot police, as others take cover behind a makeshift shelter, during clashes at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Protesters take cover behind a barricade as a police water cannon sprays high pressure water during clashes in Istanbul's Gezi Park, next to Taksim square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A police water cannon vehicle burns after a protester fired fireworks with a home made device against riot police and water cannons in Istanbul's Taksim square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Protesters push a truck to use it to reinforce a barricade during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim Square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Turkish riot police fire teargas in an attempt to disperse protesters at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Turkish riot policeman pushes a photographer during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A protester throws a petrol bomb towards a crowd control vehicle during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Protesters run away from a police water cannon during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim Square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Protesters taunt the riot police during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A protester taunts riot police during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A protester throws a petrol bomb at riot police during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish riot police fire water cannon and teargas during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester throws a teargas canister back to police in Istanbul's Taksim Square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An anti-government protester with a Guy Fawkes mask behind his head smokes a cigarette as he cleans his eyes after being hit with tear gas while riot police return to their position after chasing protesters in central Ankara June 11, 2013....more
