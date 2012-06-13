Edition:
Italian village meets China

<p>A bridge crosses a canal that flows through the center of the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin, China, June 13, 2012. The shopping center, which covers an area of some 200,000 square meters, was constructed on a former corn field at an estimated cost of US$220 million and copies old Italian-style architecture with Florentine arcades, a grand canal, bridges, and a building that resembles a Roman Coliseum. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A bridge crosses a canal that flows through the center of the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin, China, June 13, 2012. The shopping center, which covers an area of some 200,000 square meters, was constructed on a former corn field at an estimated cost of US$220 million and copies old Italian-style architecture with Florentine arcades, a grand canal, bridges, and a building that resembles a Roman Coliseum. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A man and a woman walk through a building that resembles a Roman Coliseum at the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A man and a woman walk through a building that resembles a Roman Coliseum at the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A man takes a photograph of a woman outside a fashion store in the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A man takes a photograph of a woman outside a fashion store in the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Pedestrians walk down an alley that resembles a Florentine-style street towards a building that looks like a Roman Coliseumin the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Pedestrians walk down an alley that resembles a Florentine-style street towards a building that looks like a Roman Coliseumin the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A Chinese national flag flies from buildings resembling those found in an Italian town at the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A Chinese national flag flies from buildings resembling those found in an Italian town at the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A security guard drives a small vehicle through a carpark outside the surrounding walls of the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A security guard drives a small vehicle through a carpark outside the surrounding walls of the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Two women walk through a building that resembles a Roman Coliseum at the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Two women walk through a building that resembles a Roman Coliseum at the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>An emblem decorates the pavement next to a fountain inside a building that looks like a Roman Coliseum at the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

An emblem decorates the pavement next to a fountain inside a building that looks like a Roman Coliseum at the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A Venetian Lion emblem adorns the footpath as pedestrians walk across a bridge over a canal that flows through the center of the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A Venetian Lion emblem adorns the footpath as pedestrians walk across a bridge over a canal that flows through the center of the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A canal flows through the center of the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A canal flows through the center of the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

