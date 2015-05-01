Italy's Matera is a trip back in time

A general view of Matera's Sassi limestone cave dwellings in southern Italy April 30, 2015. The fact that until the fascist leader Mussolini's rise to power in the 1930s the caves didn't have electricity but were teeming with people who kept their...more

A general view of Matera's Sassi limestone cave dwellings in southern Italy April 30, 2015. The fact that until the fascist leader Mussolini's rise to power in the 1930s the caves didn't have electricity but were teeming with people who kept their livestock inside was what so shocked Levi. Post-war social planners relocated the inhabitants and many and perhaps most of the Sassi were left vacant. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

