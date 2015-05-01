Italy's Matera is a trip back in time
A general view of Matera's Sassi limestone cave dwellings in southern Italy April 30, 2015. With its "Sassi" limestone cave dwellings dug into the hillside and cascading in gravity-defying fashion down a steep slope towards the Gravina river, Matera...more
Tourists walk on a street in Matera's Sassi, southern Italy April 30, 2015. On the square, the "salumeria" il Buongustaio Matera stocks local delicacies while the Kappador restaurant has decent food, good service and a terrace with a spectacular view...more
A general view of Matera's Sassi limestone cave dwellings in southern Italy April 30, 2015. Bypassed by development in the 19th and early 20th centuries, and described by Carlo Levi as one of the most backward places in Italy in his famous 1945 book...more
Chef Gigi Sanrocco prepares a pasta dish named "Fettucine alla Mel Gibson" in his restaurant in Matera, southern Italy April 30, 2015. Pier Paolo Pasolini filmed his groundbreaking "The Gospel According to St. Matthew" of 1964, depicting Jesus as a...more
Chef Gigi Sanrocco and actor Mel Gibson are seen in a picture posted on a blackboard at a restaurant in Matera, southern Italy April 30, 2015. The Australian-born actor is celebrated with the dish called ""Fettucine alla Mel Gibson" in his honor at...more
A general view of Matera's Sassi limestone cave dwellings in southern Italy April 30, 2015. Matera is really two places in one -- a thriving, modern city with restaurants, hotels, shops, museums, churches and the usual amenities tucked higher up the...more
A general view of Matera's Sassi limestone cave dwellings in southern Italy April 30, 2015. The fact that until the fascist leader Mussolini's rise to power in the 1930s the caves didn't have electricity but were teeming with people who kept their...more
A general view of Matera's Sassi limestone cave dwellings in southern Italy April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A man stands at a viewpoint from where he can see Matera's Sassi, southern Italy April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A general view of Matera's Sassi limestone cave dwellings in southern Italy April 30, 2015. UNESCO has named it a European cultural capital for 2019, which should bring many more visitors to one of Italy's poorest areas. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
