It's a Barbie world

Barbie collector Jian Yang poses with part of his 6,000-doll collection at his home in Singapore September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Barbie collector Jian Yang poses with part of his 6,000-doll collection at his home in Singapore September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2013
Barbie collector Jian Yang poses with part of his 6,000-doll collection at his home in Singapore September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Artist Marianela Perelli works in her workshop in Rosario, north of Buenos Aires September 23, 2014. Paolini and Perelli have adapted religious figures such as Jesus Christ, Moses and the Virgin of Guadalupe to Mattel's line of Barbie and Ken dolls. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Artist Marianela Perelli works in her workshop in Rosario, north of Buenos Aires September 23, 2014. Paolini and Perelli have adapted religious figures such as Jesus Christ, Moses and the Virgin of Guadalupe to Mattel's line of Barbie and Ken dolls....more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 23, 2014
Artist Marianela Perelli works in her workshop in Rosario, north of Buenos Aires September 23, 2014. Paolini and Perelli have adapted religious figures such as Jesus Christ, Moses and the Virgin of Guadalupe to Mattel's line of Barbie and Ken dolls. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Models get ready backstage during a fashion show celebrating Barbie's 50th anniversary during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Models get ready backstage during a fashion show celebrating Barbie's 50th anniversary during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2009
Models get ready backstage during a fashion show celebrating Barbie's 50th anniversary during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
"The Barbie Clinic" is seen in Baghdad, Iraq, June 2, 2015. A Baghdad beauty clinic has seen a rise in business, with more Iraqi women going to "The Barbie Clinic" for treatments like lip fillers and botox injections. According to the clinic's owner the security situation in the city hasn't impacted the number of women booking in for treatments. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

"The Barbie Clinic" is seen in Baghdad, Iraq, June 2, 2015. A Baghdad beauty clinic has seen a rise in business, with more Iraqi women going to "The Barbie Clinic" for treatments like lip fillers and botox injections. According to the clinic's owner...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
"The Barbie Clinic" is seen in Baghdad, Iraq, June 2, 2015. A Baghdad beauty clinic has seen a rise in business, with more Iraqi women going to "The Barbie Clinic" for treatments like lip fillers and botox injections. According to the clinic's owner the security situation in the city hasn't impacted the number of women booking in for treatments. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Model Petra Nemcova arrives for the Barbie Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party in New York, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Model Petra Nemcova arrives for the Barbie Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party in New York, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2014
Model Petra Nemcova arrives for the Barbie Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party in New York, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A general view shows a "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls in Berlin, Germany May 15, 2013. The life-sized house, covering about 1,400 square meters, offers visitors to try on Barbie's clothes in her walk-in closet, tour her living room and her kitchen. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A general view shows a "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls in Berlin, Germany May 15, 2013. The life-sized house, covering about 1,400 square meters, offers visitors to try on Barbie's clothes in her walk-in closet, tour her living room and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2013
A general view shows a "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls in Berlin, Germany May 15, 2013. The life-sized house, covering about 1,400 square meters, offers visitors to try on Barbie's clothes in her walk-in closet, tour her living room and her kitchen. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Barbie's bedroom, by interior designer Jonathan Adler, is pictured at the Barbie real-life Malibu Dream House in Malibu, California March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Barbie's bedroom, by interior designer Jonathan Adler, is pictured at the Barbie real-life Malibu Dream House in Malibu, California March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2009
Barbie's bedroom, by interior designer Jonathan Adler, is pictured at the Barbie real-life Malibu Dream House in Malibu, California March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A girl looks at Barbie dolls during a Barbie exhibition in Zagreb, Croatia May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A girl looks at Barbie dolls during a Barbie exhibition in Zagreb, Croatia May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2012
A girl looks at Barbie dolls during a Barbie exhibition in Zagreb, Croatia May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Mattel's newly introduced News Anchor Barbie (L) and Computer Engineer Barbie are shown in front of a display of career-doll Barbies at the Toy Fair in New York February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky

Mattel's newly introduced News Anchor Barbie (L) and Computer Engineer Barbie are shown in front of a display of career-doll Barbies at the Toy Fair in New York February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2010
Mattel's newly introduced News Anchor Barbie (L) and Computer Engineer Barbie are shown in front of a display of career-doll Barbies at the Toy Fair in New York February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky
A teenager looks at the German Chancellor Angela Merkel Barbie doll, during an event at a department store in Hamburg, Germany March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

A teenager looks at the German Chancellor Angela Merkel Barbie doll, during an event at a department store in Hamburg, Germany March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2009
A teenager looks at the German Chancellor Angela Merkel Barbie doll, during an event at a department store in Hamburg, Germany March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
The installation 'Sheltered position' of German artist Sabine Reyer shows one hundred Barbie dolls dressed with burkas at the Ruhr-Biennale in Dortmund, Germany October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

The installation 'Sheltered position' of German artist Sabine Reyer shows one hundred Barbie dolls dressed with burkas at the Ruhr-Biennale in Dortmund, Germany October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2012
The installation 'Sheltered position' of German artist Sabine Reyer shows one hundred Barbie dolls dressed with burkas at the Ruhr-Biennale in Dortmund, Germany October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Contestants Jose Luis Revette (L) and Ricardo Mendible react after hearing the results of the Miss Barbie Venezuela 2010 beauty pageant in Caracas December 11, 2010. Contestants adorn their dolls, who all have their own names, body measurements and even invented professions, with make-up and the latest fashions in the hope of winning the Miss Barbie Venezuela title and progressing through to the Miss Barbie Universe contest. Revette's Barbie doll "Alexandra Hernandez", entering the contest as "Miss Yaracuy", won the pageant while Mendible's Barbie doll "Gabriella Isabella Del Rosario Medina Acosta", entering the contest as "Miss Apure", was the runner-up. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Contestants Jose Luis Revette (L) and Ricardo Mendible react after hearing the results of the Miss Barbie Venezuela 2010 beauty pageant in Caracas December 11, 2010. Contestants adorn their dolls, who all have their own names, body measurements and...more

Reuters / Friday, December 17, 2010
Contestants Jose Luis Revette (L) and Ricardo Mendible react after hearing the results of the Miss Barbie Venezuela 2010 beauty pageant in Caracas December 11, 2010. Contestants adorn their dolls, who all have their own names, body measurements and even invented professions, with make-up and the latest fashions in the hope of winning the Miss Barbie Venezuela title and progressing through to the Miss Barbie Universe contest. Revette's Barbie doll "Alexandra Hernandez", entering the contest as "Miss Yaracuy", won the pageant while Mendible's Barbie doll "Gabriella Isabella Del Rosario Medina Acosta", entering the contest as "Miss Apure", was the runner-up. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A Jordanian model, dressed like Barbie, is cheered by children as confetti falls at a toy store during Barbie's 50th birthday party in Amman August 7, 2009. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

A Jordanian model, dressed like Barbie, is cheered by children as confetti falls at a toy store during Barbie's 50th birthday party in Amman August 7, 2009. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2009
A Jordanian model, dressed like Barbie, is cheered by children as confetti falls at a toy store during Barbie's 50th birthday party in Amman August 7, 2009. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
A custom-designed pink Volkswagen New Beetle convertible is pictured at a Barbie's 50th birthday party at the Barbie's real-life Malibu Dream House in Malibu, California March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A custom-designed pink Volkswagen New Beetle convertible is pictured at a Barbie's 50th birthday party at the Barbie's real-life Malibu Dream House in Malibu, California March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2009
A custom-designed pink Volkswagen New Beetle convertible is pictured at a Barbie's 50th birthday party at the Barbie's real-life Malibu Dream House in Malibu, California March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A worker is surrounded by Salma dolls as she dresses one in Jakarta, Indonesia September 25, 2007. There are no hot shorts or crop tops for this Barbie-lookalike, and certainly no boyfriend. An Indonesian has come up with a modest alternative to the popular doll which she hopes will inspire virtue in Muslim girls. REUTERS/Supri

A worker is surrounded by Salma dolls as she dresses one in Jakarta, Indonesia September 25, 2007. There are no hot shorts or crop tops for this Barbie-lookalike, and certainly no boyfriend. An Indonesian has come up with a modest alternative to the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 10, 2007
A worker is surrounded by Salma dolls as she dresses one in Jakarta, Indonesia September 25, 2007. There are no hot shorts or crop tops for this Barbie-lookalike, and certainly no boyfriend. An Indonesian has come up with a modest alternative to the popular doll which she hopes will inspire virtue in Muslim girls. REUTERS/Supri
A model presents a creation by designer Rachel Roy during a fashion show celebrating Barbie's 50th anniversary during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 14, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation by designer Rachel Roy during a fashion show celebrating Barbie's 50th anniversary during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 14, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2009
A model presents a creation by designer Rachel Roy during a fashion show celebrating Barbie's 50th anniversary during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 14, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Barbie doll No.1 from 1959 (L), a Barbie doll of the 90s (C) and of the 60s are pictured in Duesseldorf, Germany February 3, 2009. Bettina Dorfmann owns more than 6,000 Barbie dolls and has one of the biggest collections in the world. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Barbie doll No.1 from 1959 (L), a Barbie doll of the 90s (C) and of the 60s are pictured in Duesseldorf, Germany February 3, 2009. Bettina Dorfmann owns more than 6,000 Barbie dolls and has one of the biggest collections in the world. REUTERS/Ina...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2009
Barbie doll No.1 from 1959 (L), a Barbie doll of the 90s (C) and of the 60s are pictured in Duesseldorf, Germany February 3, 2009. Bettina Dorfmann owns more than 6,000 Barbie dolls and has one of the biggest collections in the world. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A view shows a plate of desserts during the media preview of a Barbie-themed cafe in Taipei, Taiwan January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A view shows a plate of desserts during the media preview of a Barbie-themed cafe in Taipei, Taiwan January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2013
A view shows a plate of desserts during the media preview of a Barbie-themed cafe in Taipei, Taiwan January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A model walks the runway during the Barbie Runway Show at Fashion Week in New York, February 14, 2009. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model walks the runway during the Barbie Runway Show at Fashion Week in New York, February 14, 2009. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2009
A model walks the runway during the Barbie Runway Show at Fashion Week in New York, February 14, 2009. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A girl looks into a doll house inhabited by Barbie dolls in Kiev, Ukraine March 18, 2009. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

A girl looks into a doll house inhabited by Barbie dolls in Kiev, Ukraine March 18, 2009. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2009
A girl looks into a doll house inhabited by Barbie dolls in Kiev, Ukraine March 18, 2009. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A Barbie doll showing 'Shelly' is pictured in Duesseldorf, Germany February 3, 2009. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A Barbie doll showing 'Shelly' is pictured in Duesseldorf, Germany February 3, 2009. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2009
A Barbie doll showing 'Shelly' is pictured in Duesseldorf, Germany February 3, 2009. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Revelers dressed up as Barbie and Ken dolls take part in the New Year's celebrations in Coin, near the southern Spanish town of Malaga, early January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Revelers dressed up as Barbie and Ken dolls take part in the New Year's celebrations in Coin, near the southern Spanish town of Malaga, early January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2013
Revelers dressed up as Barbie and Ken dolls take part in the New Year's celebrations in Coin, near the southern Spanish town of Malaga, early January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A visitor looks at the exhibition of pictures taken by Karl Lagerfeld to celebrate Barbie's 50th anniversary at Colette shop in Paris, France March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A visitor looks at the exhibition of pictures taken by Karl Lagerfeld to celebrate Barbie's 50th anniversary at Colette shop in Paris, France March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2009
A visitor looks at the exhibition of pictures taken by Karl Lagerfeld to celebrate Barbie's 50th anniversary at Colette shop in Paris, France March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
