Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 15, 2015 | 4:25pm EDT

Itsy bitsy face-kini

Women wearing face-kini masks lie on a beach to rest in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 3, 2015. A pale complexion is highly prized as delicate and feminine in China while dark skin suggests tanning caused by farming the fields or other lowly, outdoor work. REUTERS/Stringer

Women wearing face-kini masks lie on a beach to rest in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 3, 2015. A pale complexion is highly prized as delicate and feminine in China while dark skin suggests tanning caused by farming the fields or other...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Women wearing face-kini masks lie on a beach to rest in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 3, 2015. A pale complexion is highly prized as delicate and feminine in China while dark skin suggests tanning caused by farming the fields or other lowly, outdoor work. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 15
A woman wearing a face-kini mask swims in the ocean in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 3, 2015. The face-kini appeared in 2004 on the beaches of the coastal city of Qingdao, in response to demands for full protection from both the sun and from jellyfish stings. The inventor, former accountant Zhang Shifan, told Reuters she never imagined her mask would become so popular with about 30,000 of them sold over the past year. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman wearing a face-kini mask swims in the ocean in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 3, 2015. The face-kini appeared in 2004 on the beaches of the coastal city of Qingdao, in response to demands for full protection from both the sun and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
A woman wearing a face-kini mask swims in the ocean in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 3, 2015. The face-kini appeared in 2004 on the beaches of the coastal city of Qingdao, in response to demands for full protection from both the sun and from jellyfish stings. The inventor, former accountant Zhang Shifan, told Reuters she never imagined her mask would become so popular with about 30,000 of them sold over the past year. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 15
Women wearing face-kini masks chat on a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Women wearing face-kini masks chat on a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Women wearing face-kini masks chat on a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 15
Women, wearing nylon masks, rest on the shore as youths walk past them during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Women, wearing nylon masks, rest on the shore as youths walk past them during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2012
Women, wearing nylon masks, rest on the shore as youths walk past them during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
4 / 15
Zhang Shifan tries on a face-kini mask as she demonstrates her products at an exhibition in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Zhang Shifan tries on a face-kini mask as she demonstrates her products at an exhibition in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Zhang Shifan tries on a face-kini mask as she demonstrates her products at an exhibition in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 15
Women, wearing nylon masks, rest on the shore during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Women, wearing nylon masks, rest on the shore during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2012
Women, wearing nylon masks, rest on the shore during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
6 / 15
Women, wearing nylon masks, walk towards the sea during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Women, wearing nylon masks, walk towards the sea during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2012
Women, wearing nylon masks, walk towards the sea during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
7 / 15
Zhang Shifan holds a face-kini mask as she demonstrates her products at an exhibition in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Zhang Shifan holds a face-kini mask as she demonstrates her products at an exhibition in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Zhang Shifan holds a face-kini mask as she demonstrates her products at an exhibition in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 15
Women, wearing nylon masks, swim in the water during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Women, wearing nylon masks, swim in the water during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2012
Women, wearing nylon masks, swim in the water during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
9 / 15
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, smiles as she rests on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

A woman, wearing a nylon mask, smiles as she rests on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2012
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, smiles as she rests on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
10 / 15
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, flashes a sign as she walks towards the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

A woman, wearing a nylon mask, flashes a sign as she walks towards the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2012
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, flashes a sign as she walks towards the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
11 / 15
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, sits on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

A woman, wearing a nylon mask, sits on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2012
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, sits on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
12 / 15
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, creates a circle in the sand as she lies down during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

A woman, wearing a nylon mask, creates a circle in the sand as she lies down during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2012
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, creates a circle in the sand as she lies down during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
13 / 15
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, rests on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

A woman, wearing a nylon mask, rests on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2012
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, rests on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
14 / 15
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, walks on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

A woman, wearing a nylon mask, walks on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2012
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, walks on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
FAO Schwarz closes

FAO Schwarz closes

Next Slideshows

FAO Schwarz closes

FAO Schwarz closes

The flagship Fifth Avenue toy store in New York, an iconic destination for childhood fun, closes its doors due to rising rent.

Jul 15 2015
Russian World Cup tour

Russian World Cup tour

Russia starts preparing for the 2018 World Cup.

Jul 15 2015
Cycling North Korea

Cycling North Korea

North Korea has installed bike lanes on major thoroughfares running through Pyongyang in an apparent bid to cut down on pedestrian accidents.

Jul 15 2015
Bastille Day

Bastille Day

France marks its National Day and commemorates the beginning of the French Revolution.

Jul 15 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast