Pictures | Fri Nov 25, 2016 | 5:05pm EST

Itsy bitsy masking tape bikini

Erika, owner of the Erika Bronze spa, takes off the masking tape bikini from a client's body after sunbathing on a terrace to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha' in Portuguese), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Women start arriving at the spa between 7am and 8am and will tan for approximately 3 hours. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Women wearing their masking tape bikinis, sunbathe to have the perfect bikini line (marquinha in Portuguese), at the Erika Bronze spa in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The tape makes the tan lines very pronounced. The cost is around $20 per session. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Erika, owner of the Erika Bronze spa, puts a masking tape bikini on a woman's body before sunbathing on a terrace to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha' in Portuguese), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A worker of the Erika Bronze spa throws water to the woman's body during the sunbathe on a terrace to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha' in Portuguese), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A woman wearing their masking tape bikinis, takes a shower to refresh herself during sunbathing to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha in Portuguese), on a terrace at the Erika Bronze spa in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Women compare their bikini marks after sunbathing on a terrace to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha' in Portuguese), at the Erika Bronze spa in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Women wearing their masking tape bikinis, sunbathe to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha in Portuguese), at the Erika Bronze spa in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A woman poses for a photo showing her perfect bikini line after sunbathing on a terrace at the Erika Bronze spa in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A woman gets some sunblock from a worker of the Erika Bronze spa before sunbathing on a terrace to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha in Portuguese), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A woman wearing a masking tape bikini, sunbathes in a terrace to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha' in Portuguese), at the Erika Bronze spa in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Erika, owner of the Erika Bronze spa, puts a masking tape bikini on a woman's body before sunbathing on a terrace to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha in Portuguese), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A woman poses for a photo showing her perfect bikini line after sunbathing on a terrace at the Erika Bronze spa in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A woman poses for a photo showing her perfect bikini line after sunbathing on a terrace at the Erika Bronze spa in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A worker of the Erika Bronze spa serves a cup of water to a woman during sunbathing to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha in Portuguese), on a terrace at the Erika Bronze spa in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A woman wearing a masking tape bikini, is reflected in a mirror as she puts sunblock on her face before sunbathing on a terrace to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha in Portuguese), at the Erika Bronze spa in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Erika, owner of the Erika Bronze spa, takes off the masking tape bikini from a client's body after sunbathing on a terrace to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha' in Portuguese), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A worker of the Erika Bronze spa pours water on a woman's head during sunbathing on a terrace to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha' in Portuguese), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Women wearing their masking tape bikinis, sunbathe to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha in Portuguese), at the Erika Bronze spa in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
