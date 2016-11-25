Itsy bitsy masking tape bikini
Erika, owner of the Erika Bronze spa, takes off the masking tape bikini from a client's body after sunbathing on a terrace to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha' in Portuguese), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Women start arriving at the spa...more
Women wearing their masking tape bikinis, sunbathe to have the perfect bikini line (marquinha in Portuguese), at the Erika Bronze spa in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The tape makes the tan lines very pronounced. The cost is around $20 per session....more
Erika, owner of the Erika Bronze spa, puts a masking tape bikini on a woman's body before sunbathing on a terrace to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha' in Portuguese), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A worker of the Erika Bronze spa throws water to the woman's body during the sunbathe on a terrace to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha' in Portuguese), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A woman wearing their masking tape bikinis, takes a shower to refresh herself during sunbathing to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha in Portuguese), on a terrace at the Erika Bronze spa in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Women compare their bikini marks after sunbathing on a terrace to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha' in Portuguese), at the Erika Bronze spa in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Women wearing their masking tape bikinis, sunbathe to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha in Portuguese), at the Erika Bronze spa in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A woman poses for a photo showing her perfect bikini line after sunbathing on a terrace at the Erika Bronze spa in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A woman gets some sunblock from a worker of the Erika Bronze spa before sunbathing on a terrace to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha in Portuguese), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A woman wearing a masking tape bikini, sunbathes in a terrace to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha' in Portuguese), at the Erika Bronze spa in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Erika, owner of the Erika Bronze spa, puts a masking tape bikini on a woman's body before sunbathing on a terrace to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha in Portuguese), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A woman poses for a photo showing her perfect bikini line after sunbathing on a terrace at the Erika Bronze spa in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A woman poses for a photo showing her perfect bikini line after sunbathing on a terrace at the Erika Bronze spa in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A worker of the Erika Bronze spa serves a cup of water to a woman during sunbathing to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha in Portuguese), on a terrace at the Erika Bronze spa in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A woman wearing a masking tape bikini, is reflected in a mirror as she puts sunblock on her face before sunbathing on a terrace to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha in Portuguese), at the Erika Bronze spa in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil....more
Erika, owner of the Erika Bronze spa, takes off the masking tape bikini from a client's body after sunbathing on a terrace to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha' in Portuguese), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A worker of the Erika Bronze spa pours water on a woman's head during sunbathing on a terrace to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha' in Portuguese), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Women wearing their masking tape bikinis, sunbathe to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha in Portuguese), at the Erika Bronze spa in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Next Slideshows
Flight of the monarchs
Millions of eastern North American monarch butterflies migrate in winter to the mountainous Sierra Chincua butterfly sanctuary in Mexico.
French Spiderman scales Spanish skyscraper
French climber Alain Robert, also known as "The French Spiderman", scales the 38-story skyscraper Torre Agbar in Barcelona, Spain.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
Highlights from the Thanksgiving Day parade in New York.
Giving thanks
Americans celebrate Thanksgiving at home and abroad.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.