Ivory Coast's gold war
A gold prospector holds a gold nugget between his fingers at a gold mine near the village of Gamina in western Ivory Coast, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Prospectors search for gold at a gold mine near the village of Gamina, in western Ivory Coast, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Prospectors search for gold at a gold mine near the village of Gamina, in western Ivory Coast, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A gold prospector use a rope to climb the side of a gold mine near the village of Gamina in western Ivory Coast, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A camp for gold prospectors is seen around a gold mine near the village of Gamina in western Ivory Coast, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A gold prospector sits and eats close to a soldier at a gold mine near the village of Gamina, in western Ivory Coast, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Prospectors search for gold at a gold mine near the village of Gamina, in western Ivory Coast, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Gold prospectors gather with their bags of rock and earth at a gold mine near the village of Gamina, in western Ivory Coast, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A prospector searches for gold at a gold mine near the village of Gamina, in western Ivory Coast, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Prospectors search for gold at a gold mine near the village of Gamina, in western Ivory Coast, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Gold prospectors are seen at a gold mine near the village of Gamina, in western Ivory Coast, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Prospectors quarrel as they search for gold at a gold mine near the village of Gamina, in western Ivory Coast, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Prospectors search for gold at a gold mine near the village of Gamina, in western Ivory Coast, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Prospectors search for gold at a gold mine near the village of Gamina, in western Ivory Coast, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
