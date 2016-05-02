Edition:
Pictures | Mon May 2, 2016

Jack In The Green

Participants take part in the annual Jack In The Green parade involving hundreds of costumed revellers joining a four hour procession culminating in the traditional 'slaying' of a Jack character to 'unleash the spirit of summer' on the May Day week end, in Hastings, southern Britain, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Participants take part in the annual Jack In The Green parade involving hundreds of costumed revellers joining a four hour procession culminating in the traditional 'slaying' of a Jack character to 'unleash the spirit of summer' on the May Day week end, in Hastings, southern Britain, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
A participant takes part in the annual Jack In The Green parade involving hundreds of costumed revellers joining a four hour procession culminating in the traditional 'slaying' of a Jack character to 'unleash the spirit of summer' on the May Day week end, in Hastings, southern Britain, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
A participant speaks on a mobile phone during the annual Jack In The Green parade involving hundreds of costumed revellers joining a four hour procession culminating in the traditional 'slaying' of a Jack character to 'unleash the spirit of summer' on the May Day week end, in Hastings, southern Britain, May 2 , 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
A window display is seen as participants take part in the annual Jack In The Green parade involving hundreds of costumed revellers joining a four hour procession culminating in the traditional 'slaying' of a Jack character to 'unleash the spirit of summer' on the May Day week end, in Hastings, southern Britain, May 2 , 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Participants take part in the annual Jack In The Green parade involving hundreds of costumed revellers joining a four hour procession culminating in the traditional 'slaying' of a Jack character to 'unleash the spirit of summer' on the May Day week end, in Hastings, southern Britain, May 2 , 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
A participant takes part in the annual Jack In The Green parade involving hundreds of costumed revellers joining a four hour procession culminating in the traditional 'slaying' of a Jack character to 'unleash the spirit of summer' on the May Day week end, in Hastings, southern Britain, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Participants take part in the annual Jack In The Green parade involving hundreds of costumed revellers joining a four hour procession culminating in the traditional 'slaying' of a Jack character to 'unleash the spirit of summer' on the May Day week end, in Hastings, southern Britain, May 2 , 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Participants take part in the annual Jack In The Green parade involving hundreds of costumed revellers joining a four hour procession culminating in the traditional 'slaying' of a Jack character to 'unleash the spirit of summer' on the May Day week end, in Hastings, southern Britain, May 2 , 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Participants take part in the annual Jack In The Green parade involving hundreds of costumed revellers joining a four hour procession culminating in the traditional 'slaying' of a Jack character to 'unleash the spirit of summer' on the May Day week end, in Hastings, southern Britain, May 2 , 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Participants take part in the annual Jack In The Green parade involving hundreds of costumed revellers joining a four hour procession culminating in the traditional 'slaying' of a Jack character to 'unleash the spirit of summer' on the May Day week end, in Hastings, southern Britain, May 2 , 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
A participant takes part in the annual Jack In The Green parade involving hundreds of costumed revellers joining a four hour procession culminating in the traditional 'slaying' of a Jack character to 'unleash the spirit of summer' on the May Day week end, in Hastings, southern Britain, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Participants take part in the annual Jack In The Green parade involving hundreds of costumed revellers joining a four hour procession culminating in the traditional 'slaying' of a Jack character to 'unleash the spirit of summer' on the May Day week end, in Hastings, southern Britain, May 2 , 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Participants take part in the annual Jack In The Green parade involving hundreds of costumed revellers joining a four hour procession culminating in the traditional 'slaying' of a Jack character to 'unleash the spirit of summer' on the May Day week end, in Hastings, southern Britain, May 2 , 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Spectators watch as participants take part in the annual Jack In The Green parade involving hundreds of costumed revellers joining a four hour procession culminating in the traditional 'slaying' of a Jack character to 'unleash the spirit of summer' on the May Day week end, in Hastings, southern Britain, May 2 , 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
