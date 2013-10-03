Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 2, 2013 | 8:05pm EDT

Jackson's legacy

<p>An assistant displays a black Fedora hat owned by late singer Michael Jackson at Drouot auction house in Paris February 11, 2013. The hat, made 1984 by Maddest Hatter in Los Angeles, estimated for between four to five thousand euros, was worn by singer Jackson during the last 'Victory Tour' concert in New York, August 25, 1984. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

An assistant displays a black Fedora hat owned by late singer Michael Jackson at Drouot auction house in Paris February 11, 2013. The hat, made 1984 by Maddest Hatter in Los Angeles, estimated for between four to five thousand euros, was worn by...more

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

An assistant displays a black Fedora hat owned by late singer Michael Jackson at Drouot auction house in Paris February 11, 2013. The hat, made 1984 by Maddest Hatter in Los Angeles, estimated for between four to five thousand euros, was worn by singer Jackson during the last 'Victory Tour' concert in New York, August 25, 1984. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
1 / 16
<p>Michael Jackson impersonator Marvin Romero dances on the streets of Guatemala City, June 25, 2011, commemorating the second anniversary of the pop star's death. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Michael Jackson impersonator Marvin Romero dances on the streets of Guatemala City, June 25, 2011, commemorating the second anniversary of the pop star's death. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Michael Jackson impersonator Marvin Romero dances on the streets of Guatemala City, June 25, 2011, commemorating the second anniversary of the pop star's death. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
2 / 16
<p>Sean Kang, a fan of the late pop star Michael Jackson, stands outside at a Criminal Court in Los Angeles January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Sean Kang, a fan of the late pop star Michael Jackson, stands outside at a Criminal Court in Los Angeles January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Sean Kang, a fan of the late pop star Michael Jackson, stands outside at a Criminal Court in Los Angeles January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 16
<p>Recording artist Ciara performs during a tribute to Michael Jackson at the VH1 Divas 2012 show in Los Angeles, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Recording artist Ciara performs during a tribute to Michael Jackson at the VH1 Divas 2012 show in Los Angeles, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Recording artist Ciara performs during a tribute to Michael Jackson at the VH1 Divas 2012 show in Los Angeles, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
4 / 16
<p>Michael Jackson impersonator Hector Jackson (C) dances with thousands of other fans to "Thriller" in celebration of the late singer's 51st birthday in Mexico City August 29, 2009. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Michael Jackson impersonator Hector Jackson (C) dances with thousands of other fans to "Thriller" in celebration of the late singer's 51st birthday in Mexico City August 29, 2009. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Michael Jackson impersonator Hector Jackson (C) dances with thousands of other fans to "Thriller" in celebration of the late singer's 51st birthday in Mexico City August 29, 2009. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
5 / 16
<p>A male stripper (L) adjusts the headset of another performer impersonating pop singer Michael Jackson during the Sex and Entertainment 2012 adult exhibition at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A male stripper (L) adjusts the headset of another performer impersonating pop singer Michael Jackson during the Sex and Entertainment 2012 adult exhibition at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A male stripper (L) adjusts the headset of another performer impersonating pop singer Michael Jackson during the Sex and Entertainment 2012 adult exhibition at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
6 / 16
<p>Fan Mike Manh dances to celebrate the life of pop icon Michael Jackson at Washington Square Park in New York June 26, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Fan Mike Manh dances to celebrate the life of pop icon Michael Jackson at Washington Square Park in New York June 26, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Fan Mike Manh dances to celebrate the life of pop icon Michael Jackson at Washington Square Park in New York June 26, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
7 / 16
<p>Singer Michael Jackson is immortalized in a ceremony where his children Prince, Blanket and Paris use Jackson's shoes and gloves to make hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Singer Michael Jackson is immortalized in a ceremony where his children Prince, Blanket and Paris use Jackson's shoes and gloves to make hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles January...more

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Singer Michael Jackson is immortalized in a ceremony where his children Prince, Blanket and Paris use Jackson's shoes and gloves to make hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
8 / 16
<p>Ne-Yo dressed as Michael Jackson performs at the the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Ne-Yo dressed as Michael Jackson performs at the the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Ne-Yo dressed as Michael Jackson performs at the the "Michael Forever" tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
9 / 16
<p>South Korean fans of the deceased U.S. pop star Michael Jackson dance during a flash mob event commemorating the second anniversary of his death at Gwanghwamoon Square in central Seoul June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

South Korean fans of the deceased U.S. pop star Michael Jackson dance during a flash mob event commemorating the second anniversary of his death at Gwanghwamoon Square in central Seoul June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

South Korean fans of the deceased U.S. pop star Michael Jackson dance during a flash mob event commemorating the second anniversary of his death at Gwanghwamoon Square in central Seoul June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
10 / 16
<p>Michael Jackson impersonator Goward Horton poses for the media outside the courthouse during the opening day of Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Michael Jackson impersonator Goward Horton poses for the media outside the courthouse during the opening day of Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Michael Jackson impersonator Goward Horton poses for the media outside the courthouse during the opening day of Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
11 / 16
<p>A demonstrator with a tattoo of Michael Jackson stands outside the Los Angeles Superior Court during the opening day of Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A demonstrator with a tattoo of Michael Jackson stands outside the Los Angeles Superior Court during the opening day of Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A demonstrator with a tattoo of Michael Jackson stands outside the Los Angeles Superior Court during the opening day of Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
12 / 16
<p>Michael Jackson impersonator Marvin Romero dances on the streets of Guatemala City, June 25, 2011, commemorating the second anniversary of the pop star's death. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Michael Jackson impersonator Marvin Romero dances on the streets of Guatemala City, June 25, 2011, commemorating the second anniversary of the pop star's death. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Michael Jackson impersonator Marvin Romero dances on the streets of Guatemala City, June 25, 2011, commemorating the second anniversary of the pop star's death. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
13 / 16
<p>A fan of pop star Michael Jackson dances to commemorate the singer during a memorial in Taipei July 5, 2009. REUTERS/Nicky Loh</p>

A fan of pop star Michael Jackson dances to commemorate the singer during a memorial in Taipei July 5, 2009. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A fan of pop star Michael Jackson dances to commemorate the singer during a memorial in Taipei July 5, 2009. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Close
14 / 16
<p>A young fan dances as he waits to enter the Apollo Theater for a public memorial for pop star Michael Jackson in New York June 30, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A young fan dances as he waits to enter the Apollo Theater for a public memorial for pop star Michael Jackson in New York June 30, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A young fan dances as he waits to enter the Apollo Theater for a public memorial for pop star Michael Jackson in New York June 30, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
15 / 16
<p>A Michael Jackson fan dressed as the late pop star waits in a line to celebrate the release of the album Michael in New York December 13, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)</p>

A Michael Jackson fan dressed as the late pop star waits in a line to celebrate the release of the album Michael in New York December 13, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A Michael Jackson fan dressed as the late pop star waits in a line to celebrate the release of the album Michael in New York December 13, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Marc Jacob's last Louis Vuitton show

Marc Jacob's last Louis Vuitton show

Next Slideshows

Marc Jacob's last Louis Vuitton show

Marc Jacob's last Louis Vuitton show

The last Louis Vuitton collection from Marc Jacobs.

Oct 02 2013
iHeartRadio Festival

iHeartRadio Festival

Miley Cyrus, Robin Thicke and Chris Brown were among the performers at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

Sep 23 2013
Milan street style

Milan street style

Street style outside Milan Fashion Week.

Sep 23 2013
Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Collection highlights and street style from Milan.

Sep 23 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast