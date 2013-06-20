James Gandolfini: 1961-2013
James Gandolfini poses at the premiere of "Zero Dark Thirty"at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
James Gandolfini arrives and signs autographs on the red carpet for the film "Violet & Daisy" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Lorraine Bracco and James Gandolfini pose at the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO Films' "Cinema Verite" in Los Angeles, April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
James Gandolfini, Edie Falco, and Steve Buscemi arrive at the premiere of "Boardwalk Empire" in New York, September 15, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
James Gandolfini arrives with his wife, Deborah Lin, for the New York Film Critic's Circle Awards in New York, January 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jeff Daniels, Hope Davis, Marcia Gay Harden, and James Gandolfini, all individually nominated for a "Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a play" for their work in "God of Carnage", arrive for a press reception in New York, May 6, 2009....more
James Gandolfini arrives at the BAFTA Brits to Watch event in Los Angeles, July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
James Gandolfini and other cast members of "The Sopranos'' celebrate their win for best ensemble drama at the 14th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake
James Gandolfini is congratulated for winning the award for best male actor in a drama series for "The Sopranos" at the 14th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
James Gandolfini answers questions with (L-R) U.S. Army soldiers Pvt. Dexter Pitts, Sgt. Bryan Anderson, First Lt. Dawn Halfaker, Staff Sgt. Jay Wilkerson and Cpl. Jonathan Bartlett during the panel for the HBO documentary "Alive Day Memories: Home...more
James Gandolfini and Edie Falco of "The Sopranos" speak during the 13th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 28, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Steven Van Zandt and James Gandolfini pose with "Sopranos" producer David Chase after Chase received an award during the Director's Guild Association Honors show in New York, October 12, 2006. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
James Gandolfini takes a photograph as he arrives for the premiere of 'All the King's Men' in New Orleans, September 16, 2006. REUTERS/Lee Celano
James Gandolfini speaks to reporters at the "Television Critics Association" media tour in Pasadena, January 13, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
James Gandolfini and Edie Falco laugh at a question during a panel discussion for the television show "The Sopranos" at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, January 13, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
James Gandolfini greets veteran actor Ben Kingsley during the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, January 13, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Susan Sarandon and James Gandolfini arrive at the Cinema Palace in Venice, September 6, 2005,. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Steven Van Zandt appears as his character from "The Sopranos" along with Steven R. Schirripa and James Gandolfini as Van Zandt inducts Frank Barsalona into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York, March 14, 2005....more
David Chase, creator and producer of "The Sopranos", holds the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Drama Series as the cast and producers pose at the 57th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 23, 2000. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Three of the stars of "The Sopranos" pose together after the series won the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series - Drama at the 57th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 23, 2000. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
