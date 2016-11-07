Janet Reno 1938 - 2016
Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno testifies before the 9-11 commission in the Hart Senate office building on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Clinton, accompanied by Attorney General Janet Reno. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Florida Democratic Gubernatorial candidate and former U.S. attorney general Janet Reno addresses the debate forum at Palm Beach Community College in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. REUTERS/Pool
Former U.S. attorney general Janet Reno arrives at the 47th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno is seen through the view finder of a digital video camera as she testifies before the 9-11 commission in the Hart Senate office building on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Janet Reno, surrounded by cheering campaign supporters, concedes the 2002 Florida Democratic primary election for governor to Bill McBride, at her campaign headquarters in Miami, Florida September 17, 2002. Reno vowed to continue the fight for...more
Democratic candidate for Governor of Florida and former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno signs in to vote in today's Primary Election at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Marc Serota
Janet Reno addresses her supporters after arriving at West Palm Beach Community College for a debate between Reno and two other Democratic candidates vying to become the party's gubenatorial candidate for Florida governor, in West Palm Beach,...more
Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno, the Democratic candidate for governor of Florida, appears as a guest on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" with host Jay Leno at the NBC studios in Burbank, California. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno greets the media next to a caricature of a journalist and fisherman with the the saying in spanish "A reporter lives here," at the back porch of her home in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Colin Braley
President Bill Clinton and Jim Bradyshare a moment while Attorney General Janet Reno looks on during the 7th anniversary of the signing of the Brady Law on gun control in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington. REUTERS/William...more
President Bill Clinton meets with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (L) as Secretary of State Madeleine Albright (2nd R) and Attorney General Janet Reno (R) look on in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/William Philpott
President Bill Clinton speaks to Attorney General Janet Reno at the 19th annual Fraternal Order of Police Peace Officers Memorial service, in front of the Capitol. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Bill Clinton leads a round of applause for U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno after he commended her for her actions in the Elian Gonzlalez case during an event on hate crimes at the White House. REUTERS/Win McNamee
U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno wears a Royal Canadian Mounted Police hat presented to her by her Canadian counterpart, Solicitor General Andy Scott, during a meeting in Washington. REUTERS/Blake Sell
U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on the Branch Davidian compound standoff. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
