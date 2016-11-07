Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 7, 2016 | 9:05am EST

Janet Reno 1938 - 2016

Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno testifies before the 9-11 commission in the Hart Senate office building on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno testifies before the 9-11 commission in the Hart Senate office building on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno testifies before the 9-11 commission in the Hart Senate office building on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 16
President Clinton, accompanied by Attorney General Janet Reno. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

President Clinton, accompanied by Attorney General Janet Reno. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
President Clinton, accompanied by Attorney General Janet Reno. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
2 / 16
Florida Democratic Gubernatorial candidate and former U.S. attorney general Janet Reno addresses the debate forum at Palm Beach Community College in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. REUTERS/Pool

Florida Democratic Gubernatorial candidate and former U.S. attorney general Janet Reno addresses the debate forum at Palm Beach Community College in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. REUTERS/Pool

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Florida Democratic Gubernatorial candidate and former U.S. attorney general Janet Reno addresses the debate forum at Palm Beach Community College in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. REUTERS/Pool
Close
3 / 16
Former U.S. attorney general Janet Reno arrives at the 47th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Former U.S. attorney general Janet Reno arrives at the 47th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Former U.S. attorney general Janet Reno arrives at the 47th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
4 / 16
Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno is seen through the view finder of a digital video camera as she testifies before the 9-11 commission in the Hart Senate office building on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno is seen through the view finder of a digital video camera as she testifies before the 9-11 commission in the Hart Senate office building on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno is seen through the view finder of a digital video camera as she testifies before the 9-11 commission in the Hart Senate office building on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 16
Janet Reno, surrounded by cheering campaign supporters, concedes the 2002 Florida Democratic primary election for governor to Bill McBride, at her campaign headquarters in Miami, Florida September 17, 2002. Reno vowed to continue the fight for campaign reform in Florida after six days of controversy over the September 11 election. REUTERS/Marc Serota

Janet Reno, surrounded by cheering campaign supporters, concedes the 2002 Florida Democratic primary election for governor to Bill McBride, at her campaign headquarters in Miami, Florida September 17, 2002. Reno vowed to continue the fight for...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Janet Reno, surrounded by cheering campaign supporters, concedes the 2002 Florida Democratic primary election for governor to Bill McBride, at her campaign headquarters in Miami, Florida September 17, 2002. Reno vowed to continue the fight for campaign reform in Florida after six days of controversy over the September 11 election. REUTERS/Marc Serota
Close
6 / 16
Democratic candidate for Governor of Florida and former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno signs in to vote in today's Primary Election at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Marc Serota

Democratic candidate for Governor of Florida and former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno signs in to vote in today's Primary Election at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Marc Serota

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Democratic candidate for Governor of Florida and former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno signs in to vote in today's Primary Election at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Marc Serota
Close
7 / 16
Janet Reno addresses her supporters after arriving at West Palm Beach Community College for a debate between Reno and two other Democratic candidates vying to become the party's gubenatorial candidate for Florida governor, in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Colin Braley

Janet Reno addresses her supporters after arriving at West Palm Beach Community College for a debate between Reno and two other Democratic candidates vying to become the party's gubenatorial candidate for Florida governor, in West Palm Beach,...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Janet Reno addresses her supporters after arriving at West Palm Beach Community College for a debate between Reno and two other Democratic candidates vying to become the party's gubenatorial candidate for Florida governor, in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Colin Braley
Close
8 / 16
Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno, the Democratic candidate for governor of Florida, appears as a guest on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" with host Jay Leno at the NBC studios in Burbank, California. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno, the Democratic candidate for governor of Florida, appears as a guest on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" with host Jay Leno at the NBC studios in Burbank, California. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno, the Democratic candidate for governor of Florida, appears as a guest on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" with host Jay Leno at the NBC studios in Burbank, California. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
9 / 16
Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno greets the media next to a caricature of a journalist and fisherman with the the saying in spanish "A reporter lives here," at the back porch of her home in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Colin Braley

Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno greets the media next to a caricature of a journalist and fisherman with the the saying in spanish "A reporter lives here," at the back porch of her home in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Colin Braley

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno greets the media next to a caricature of a journalist and fisherman with the the saying in spanish "A reporter lives here," at the back porch of her home in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Colin Braley
Close
10 / 16
President Bill Clinton and Jim Bradyshare a moment while Attorney General Janet Reno looks on during the 7th anniversary of the signing of the Brady Law on gun control in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington. REUTERS/William Philpott

President Bill Clinton and Jim Bradyshare a moment while Attorney General Janet Reno looks on during the 7th anniversary of the signing of the Brady Law on gun control in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington. REUTERS/William...more

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
President Bill Clinton and Jim Bradyshare a moment while Attorney General Janet Reno looks on during the 7th anniversary of the signing of the Brady Law on gun control in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington. REUTERS/William Philpott
Close
11 / 16
President Bill Clinton meets with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (L) as Secretary of State Madeleine Albright (2nd R) and Attorney General Janet Reno (R) look on in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/William Philpott

President Bill Clinton meets with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (L) as Secretary of State Madeleine Albright (2nd R) and Attorney General Janet Reno (R) look on in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/William Philpott

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
President Bill Clinton meets with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (L) as Secretary of State Madeleine Albright (2nd R) and Attorney General Janet Reno (R) look on in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/William Philpott
Close
12 / 16
President Bill Clinton speaks to Attorney General Janet Reno at the 19th annual Fraternal Order of Police Peace Officers Memorial service, in front of the Capitol. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Bill Clinton speaks to Attorney General Janet Reno at the 19th annual Fraternal Order of Police Peace Officers Memorial service, in front of the Capitol. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
President Bill Clinton speaks to Attorney General Janet Reno at the 19th annual Fraternal Order of Police Peace Officers Memorial service, in front of the Capitol. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
13 / 16
President Bill Clinton leads a round of applause for U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno after he commended her for her actions in the Elian Gonzlalez case during an event on hate crimes at the White House. REUTERS/Win McNamee

President Bill Clinton leads a round of applause for U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno after he commended her for her actions in the Elian Gonzlalez case during an event on hate crimes at the White House. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
President Bill Clinton leads a round of applause for U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno after he commended her for her actions in the Elian Gonzlalez case during an event on hate crimes at the White House. REUTERS/Win McNamee
Close
14 / 16
U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno wears a Royal Canadian Mounted Police hat presented to her by her Canadian counterpart, Solicitor General Andy Scott, during a meeting in Washington. REUTERS/Blake Sell

U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno wears a Royal Canadian Mounted Police hat presented to her by her Canadian counterpart, Solicitor General Andy Scott, during a meeting in Washington. REUTERS/Blake Sell

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno wears a Royal Canadian Mounted Police hat presented to her by her Canadian counterpart, Solicitor General Andy Scott, during a meeting in Washington. REUTERS/Blake Sell
Close
15 / 16
U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on the Branch Davidian compound standoff. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on the Branch Davidian compound standoff. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2009
U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on the Branch Davidian compound standoff. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Airshow China

Airshow China

Next Slideshows

Airshow China

Airshow China

Aerobatics, stealth fighters and more at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai.

Nov 03 2016
Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead

Celebrating Dia de los Muertos, when according to beliefs, the dead return to Earth to visit their loved ones.

Nov 02 2016
Russia's kid cadets

Russia's kid cadets

Inside the General Yermolov Cadet School, which teaches military skills in addition to regular middle school lessons.

Nov 02 2016
All Saints Day

All Saints Day

People around the world honor All Saints Day by visiting the graves of loved ones.

Nov 01 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast