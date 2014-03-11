Japan tsunami anniversary
A woman prays in the snow fall for the deceased of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami at a place where she was employed at a photo studio at the time, in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
People pray for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami as Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen in the background at Namie town, Fukushima prefecture March 11, 2014. ...more
A banner that reads "Fukushima" is placed in front of a giant symbolic Japan's national flag to mark the third year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent...more
People arrange electric candles to form a message during a candle light demonstration to pay tribute to the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami and to protest against nuclear power in Tokyo March 11, 2014. The message reads, "3.11,...more
Police officers and firefighters search for missing people of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami along the coast side of the Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Namie town, Fukushima...more
Kindergarten students sit in a playground during an earthquake simulation exercise at an elementary school in Tokyo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A woman offers prayers for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Students take shelter under desks during an earthquake simulation exercise at an elementary school in Tokyo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Tadashi Aizawa (L) and his wife Seiko (2nd L) pray for Seiko's older sister who was killed by the tsunami on March 11, 2011, with the deceased older sister's daughters, Miho Suzuki (C), Harue Motoi and Yukie Ukito (R), at the spot the sister lived in...more
Students observe a moment of silence to pay tribute to the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami during an earthquake simulation exercise at an elementary school in Tokyo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Students observe a moment of silence to pay tribute to the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami during an earthquake simulation exercise at an elementary school in Tokyo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
People observe a moment of silence during a rally at 2:46 p.m., the time when the magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck off Japan's coast in 2011, in Tokyo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Kindergarten students sit in a playground during an earthquake simulation exercise at an elementary school in Tokyo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
People observe a moment of silence during a rally at 2:46 p.m., the time when the magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck off Japan's coast in 2011, in Tokyo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Buddhist monks offer prayers for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Students walk down the stairs as they evacuate during an earthquake simulation exercise at an elementary school in Tokyo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A decontamination worker walks in front of a sign reading "Nuclear Power - The Energy for a Better Future", at the entrance of the empty Futaba town, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant,...more
Buddhist monks offer prayers for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man places flowers as he prays for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Students observe a moment of silence to pay tribute to the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami during an earthquake simulation exercise at an elementary school in Tokyo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Police officers search for missing people of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami along the coast side as the Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen in the background in Namie town,...more
A woman holds a placard as she participates in a candle light demonstration to pay tribute to the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and to protest against nuclear power in Tokyo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya...more
Police officers and firefighters observe a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m., the time when the magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck off Japan's coast in 2011, at a port in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Visitors from other prefectures watch the sun rise from the top of a breakwater in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
