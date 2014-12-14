Japan votes
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is also leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, pauses as he puts a rosette on a name of a candidate who is expected to win, at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shakes hands with Liberal Democratic Party candidate Miki Yamada during an election night event at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reacts during a news conference at an election night event at the Liberal Democratic Party headquarters in Tokyo December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Election officials sort ballot papers at a counting centre in Tokyo, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Election officials carry ballot boxes as they run up stairs to a counting centre in Tokyo December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An election official sorts through ballot papers at a counting centre in Tokyo, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Children wait as their parents fill out ballots for Japan's general election at a polling station in Tokyo December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Election officials open ballot boxes at a counting centre in Tokyo, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man fills his ballot paper to vote in the lower house parliamentary election in Tokyo, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An election official stands among unopened ballot boxes at a counting centre in Tokyo, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An election official unlocks a ballot box at a counting centre in Tokyo, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A couple waits for the arrival of Japan's Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party Shinzo Abe at an election rally on the last day of campaigning in Tokyo December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waves to supporters as people wave Japanese national flags on the last day of campaigning in Tokyo December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Japan's Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party Shinzo Abe speaks to supporters at an election rally on the last day of campaigning in Tokyo December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
