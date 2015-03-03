Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 3, 2015 | 10:25am EST

Japan's cat island

Cats crowd around village nurse and Ozu city official Atsuko Ogata as she carries a bag of cat food to the designated feeding place on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. An army of cats rules a remote island in southern Japan, curling up in abandoned houses or strutting about in a fishing village that is overrun with felines outnumbering humans six to one. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Cats crowd around village nurse and Ozu city official Atsuko Ogata as she carries a bag of cat food to the designated feeding place on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. An army of cats rules a remote island in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Cats crowd around village nurse and Ozu city official Atsuko Ogata as she carries a bag of cat food to the designated feeding place on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. An army of cats rules a remote island in southern Japan, curling up in abandoned houses or strutting about in a fishing village that is overrun with felines outnumbering humans six to one. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
1 / 22
Cats surround people as they get off a boat at the harbor on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Cats surround people as they get off a boat at the harbor on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Cats surround people as they get off a boat at the harbor on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
2 / 22
Cats crowd the harbor on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Cats crowd the harbor on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Cats crowd the harbor on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
3 / 22
A cat jumps for food offered by a tourist as other cats beg for food on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A cat jumps for food offered by a tourist as other cats beg for food on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A cat jumps for food offered by a tourist as other cats beg for food on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
4 / 22
A cat walks past wooden farm sheds on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A cat walks past wooden farm sheds on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A cat walks past wooden farm sheds on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
5 / 22
Village nurse and Ozu city official Atsuko Ogata holds a cat on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Village nurse and Ozu city official Atsuko Ogata holds a cat on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Village nurse and Ozu city official Atsuko Ogata holds a cat on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
6 / 22
A cat jumps off a piano in the music room of a derelict school on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A cat jumps off a piano in the music room of a derelict school on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A cat jumps off a piano in the music room of a derelict school on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
7 / 22
A cat carries a fish on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A cat carries a fish on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A cat carries a fish on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
8 / 22
A dead cat lies on the verandah of a derelict house on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A dead cat lies on the verandah of a derelict house on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A dead cat lies on the verandah of a derelict house on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
9 / 22
Cats sit on a wall overlooking the sea on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Cats sit on a wall overlooking the sea on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Cats sit on a wall overlooking the sea on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
10 / 22
Cats vie for food on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Cats vie for food on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Cats vie for food on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
11 / 22
The print of a cat paw is embedded in concrete on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The print of a cat paw is embedded in concrete on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
The print of a cat paw is embedded in concrete on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
12 / 22
Cats sit on a wall on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Cats sit on a wall on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Cats sit on a wall on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
13 / 22
Cats crowd the harbor on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Cats crowd the harbor on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Cats crowd the harbor on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
14 / 22
A cat sits on a wall of a derelict school on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A cat sits on a wall of a derelict school on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A cat sits on a wall of a derelict school on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
15 / 22
A tourist takes pictures of cats as they sit at the harbor on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A tourist takes pictures of cats as they sit at the harbor on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A tourist takes pictures of cats as they sit at the harbor on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
16 / 22
A cat leaps at the photographer to snatch his lunch snack on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A cat leaps at the photographer to snatch his lunch snack on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A cat leaps at the photographer to snatch his lunch snack on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
17 / 22
Cats sit on a wall on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Cats sit on a wall on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Cats sit on a wall on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
18 / 22
Cats beg for food on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Cats beg for food on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Cats beg for food on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
19 / 22
A local woman shoos away cats as she leaves her house on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A local woman shoos away cats as she leaves her house on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A local woman shoos away cats as she leaves her house on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
20 / 22
An overview shows the main part of the fishing village on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

An overview shows the main part of the fishing village on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
An overview shows the main part of the fishing village on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
21 / 22
A boatsman steps aboard a ferry departing for Aoshima Island in Iyonagahama in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A boatsman steps aboard a ferry departing for Aoshima Island in Iyonagahama in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A boatsman steps aboard a ferry departing for Aoshima Island in Iyonagahama in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Capturing Boko Haram

Capturing Boko Haram

Next Slideshows

Capturing Boko Haram

Capturing Boko Haram

Niger, Cameroon and Chad have launched a regional military campaign to help Nigeria defeat the Boko Haram insurgency.

Mar 03 2015
The world's richest

The world's richest

The richest people in the world, according to Forbes.

Mar 02 2015
Best of Banksy

Best of Banksy

Recent works from the elusive British street artist.

Feb 26 2015
Reunions and ransoms in Myanmar

Reunions and ransoms in Myanmar

In a camp for displaced Rohingya Muslims, residents frequent bamboo internet huts where they can communicate with relatives who have left the country...

Feb 26 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast