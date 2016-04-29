Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 29, 2016 | 11:10am EDT

Japan's 'Corpse Hotel'

Customers Hirokazu Hosaka (R) and his wife Minako Hosaka look at the coffin of his mother at the 'Corpse Hotel' in Kawasaki, Japan. The business is one of Japan's latest so-called corpse hotels, a camouflaged morgue used to store some of Japan's mounting pile of bodies waiting for a spot in one of the nation's overworked crematoriums. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
At a daily rate of 9,000 yen ($82) family members can keep their deceased relative in one of Sousou's 10 rooms for up to four days until a crematorium can be found. Unlike other such morgues-in-disguise, which try to blend in by looking like hotels, Sousou doesn�t refrigerate corpses, relying on air conditioned rooms instead. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
As Japan ages its people are dying off at a faster pace. About 20,000 more people per year are expiring with the death rate expected to peak at about 1.7 million a year by around 2040, according government estimates. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
The exterior of the corpse hotel. Residents of Kawasaki are unhappy about living next to the building, with placards and flags dotting the neighborhood expressing outrage at the presence of the morgue. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
The owner, who used to help organize weddings, is looking to tap growing demand, with plans to bring corpse hotels to other cities. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
Unlike other such morgues-in-disguise, which try to blend in by looking like hotels, Sousou doesn�t refrigerate corpses, relying on air conditioned rooms instead. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
Customer Hirokazu Hosaka (R) prays to his mother as he stands at her coffin with his wife Minako Hosaka. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
