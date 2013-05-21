Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 21, 2013 | 2:15pm EDT

Japan's nuclear tsunami wall

<p>Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station is seen through a window in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. Chubu Electric is spending at least $1.5 billion on safety upgrades at its Hamaoka nuclear plant to reduce the risk of a repetition of the disaster that hit Tokyo Electric's Fukushima station, when an earthquake and tsunami caused three reactor meltdowns.REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station is seen through a window in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. Chubu Electric is spending at least $1.5 billion on safety upgrades at its Hamaoka nuclear plant to reduce the risk of a...more

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station is seen through a window in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. Chubu Electric is spending at least $1.5 billion on safety upgrades at its Hamaoka nuclear plant to reduce the risk of a repetition of the disaster that hit Tokyo Electric's Fukushima station, when an earthquake and tsunami caused three reactor meltdowns.REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
1 / 24
<p>Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station is seen in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. CREUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station is seen in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. CREUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station is seen in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. CREUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
2 / 24
<p>A construction worker stands on an 18-meter (59 ft) high and 1.6 km (1 mile) long tsunami defence wall at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A construction worker stands on an 18-meter (59 ft) high and 1.6 km (1 mile) long tsunami defence wall at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

A construction worker stands on an 18-meter (59 ft) high and 1.6 km (1 mile) long tsunami defence wall at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
3 / 24
<p>A workers stands in front of an 18-meter (59 ft) high and 1.6 km (1 mile) long tsunami defence wall at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A workers stands in front of an 18-meter (59 ft) high and 1.6 km (1 mile) long tsunami defence wall at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

A workers stands in front of an 18-meter (59 ft) high and 1.6 km (1 mile) long tsunami defence wall at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
4 / 24
<p>Workers open a strengthened door at the No.4 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Workers open a strengthened door at the No.4 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Workers open a strengthened door at the No.4 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
5 / 24
<p>Visitors look at a full-scale mockup of Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station's No.3 reactor at the Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Exhibition Center in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Visitors look at a full-scale mockup of Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station's No.3 reactor at the Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Exhibition Center in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Visitors look at a full-scale mockup of Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station's No.3 reactor at the Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Exhibition Center in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
6 / 24
<p>Display boards for visitors are seen in a viewing area for the central control room of the No.5 reactor at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Display boards for visitors are seen in a viewing area for the central control room of the No.5 reactor at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Display boards for visitors are seen in a viewing area for the central control room of the No.5 reactor at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
7 / 24
<p>A Good Design Award plate (top) is seen as employees work in the central control room of the No.5 reactor at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A Good Design Award plate (top) is seen as employees work in the central control room of the No.5 reactor at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

A Good Design Award plate (top) is seen as employees work in the central control room of the No.5 reactor at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
8 / 24
<p>An employee opens the watertight door of an emergency electric panel room in the No.4 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

An employee opens the watertight door of an emergency electric panel room in the No.4 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

An employee opens the watertight door of an emergency electric panel room in the No.4 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
9 / 24
<p>An employee walks down a passageway in the No.4 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

An employee walks down a passageway in the No.4 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

An employee walks down a passageway in the No.4 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
10 / 24
<p>An employee walks through an emergency electric panel room in the No.4 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

An employee walks through an emergency electric panel room in the No.4 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

An employee walks through an emergency electric panel room in the No.4 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
11 / 24
<p>An employee walks through an emergency electric panel room in the No.4 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

An employee walks through an emergency electric panel room in the No.4 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

An employee walks through an emergency electric panel room in the No.4 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
12 / 24
<p>Signs, which read "Controlled area. Authorized person only" (yellow board), and "Door must remain closed at all times. (Airlock door)" (white board), are seen in the No.5 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Signs, which read "Controlled area. Authorized person only" (yellow board), and "Door must remain closed at all times. (Airlock door)" (white board), are seen in the No.5 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in...more

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Signs, which read "Controlled area. Authorized person only" (yellow board), and "Door must remain closed at all times. (Airlock door)" (white board), are seen in the No.5 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
13 / 24
<p>An employee works in the central control room of the No.5 reactor at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

An employee works in the central control room of the No.5 reactor at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

An employee works in the central control room of the No.5 reactor at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
14 / 24
<p>A control panel is seen in the central control room of the No.5 reactor at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A control panel is seen in the central control room of the No.5 reactor at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

A control panel is seen in the central control room of the No.5 reactor at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
15 / 24
<p>Workers stand beside removable top shields for the reactor (C) and a spent fuel pool (L) on the top floor of the No.5 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Workers stand beside removable top shields for the reactor (C) and a spent fuel pool (L) on the top floor of the No.5 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013....more

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Workers stand beside removable top shields for the reactor (C) and a spent fuel pool (L) on the top floor of the No.5 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
16 / 24
<p>A worker stands on the top floor of the No.5 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A worker stands on the top floor of the No.5 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

A worker stands on the top floor of the No.5 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
17 / 24
<p>Workers stand beside a spent fuel pool on the top floor of the No.5 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Workers stand beside a spent fuel pool on the top floor of the No.5 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Workers stand beside a spent fuel pool on the top floor of the No.5 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
18 / 24
<p>A worker stands on the top floor of the No.5 reactor building, as visitors are reflected in a window, at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A worker stands on the top floor of the No.5 reactor building, as visitors are reflected in a window, at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

A worker stands on the top floor of the No.5 reactor building, as visitors are reflected in a window, at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
19 / 24
<p>Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station is seen in the distance, as waves crash on a beach in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station is seen in the distance, as waves crash on a beach in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station is seen in the distance, as waves crash on a beach in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
20 / 24
<p>Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station is seen behind waves at a beach in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station is seen behind waves at a beach in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station is seen behind waves at a beach in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
21 / 24
<p>A man walks on a sand dune in front of Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A man walks on a sand dune in front of Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

A man walks on a sand dune in front of Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
22 / 24
<p>Wind turbines at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Omaezaki Wind Power Station are seen from the company's Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Wind turbines at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Omaezaki Wind Power Station are seen from the company's Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Wind turbines at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Omaezaki Wind Power Station are seen from the company's Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
23 / 24
<p>Waves crash on tetrapods at a beach near Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Waves crash on tetrapods at a beach near Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

Waves crash on tetrapods at a beach near Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Apple Inc.

Apple Inc.

Next Slideshows

Apple Inc.

Apple Inc.

Images from inside the technology company.

May 21 2013
M23 rebel training

M23 rebel training

Training new recruits to Congo's M23 insurgent group.

May 17 2013
Venezuela's toilet paper shortage

Venezuela's toilet paper shortage

Supplies of food and other basic products have been patchy in recent months, with long lines forming at supermarkets and rushes occurring when there is news of...

May 17 2013
Ethiopia's ancient salt trails

Ethiopia's ancient salt trails

For centuries merchants have travelled to Ethiopia’s Danakil Depression, one of the hottest and harshest environments on earth, to collect salt from the surface...

May 17 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast