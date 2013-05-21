Japan's nuclear tsunami wall
Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station is seen through a window in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. Chubu Electric is spending at least $1.5 billion on safety upgrades at its Hamaoka nuclear plant to reduce the risk of a...more
Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station is seen through a window in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. Chubu Electric is spending at least $1.5 billion on safety upgrades at its Hamaoka nuclear plant to reduce the risk of a repetition of the disaster that hit Tokyo Electric's Fukushima station, when an earthquake and tsunami caused three reactor meltdowns.REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station is seen in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. CREUTERS/Toru Hanai
Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station is seen in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. CREUTERS/Toru Hanai
A construction worker stands on an 18-meter (59 ft) high and 1.6 km (1 mile) long tsunami defence wall at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A construction worker stands on an 18-meter (59 ft) high and 1.6 km (1 mile) long tsunami defence wall at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A workers stands in front of an 18-meter (59 ft) high and 1.6 km (1 mile) long tsunami defence wall at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A workers stands in front of an 18-meter (59 ft) high and 1.6 km (1 mile) long tsunami defence wall at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Workers open a strengthened door at the No.4 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Workers open a strengthened door at the No.4 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Visitors look at a full-scale mockup of Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station's No.3 reactor at the Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Exhibition Center in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Visitors look at a full-scale mockup of Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station's No.3 reactor at the Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Exhibition Center in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Display boards for visitors are seen in a viewing area for the central control room of the No.5 reactor at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Display boards for visitors are seen in a viewing area for the central control room of the No.5 reactor at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A Good Design Award plate (top) is seen as employees work in the central control room of the No.5 reactor at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A Good Design Award plate (top) is seen as employees work in the central control room of the No.5 reactor at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An employee opens the watertight door of an emergency electric panel room in the No.4 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An employee opens the watertight door of an emergency electric panel room in the No.4 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An employee walks down a passageway in the No.4 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An employee walks down a passageway in the No.4 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An employee walks through an emergency electric panel room in the No.4 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An employee walks through an emergency electric panel room in the No.4 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An employee walks through an emergency electric panel room in the No.4 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An employee walks through an emergency electric panel room in the No.4 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Signs, which read "Controlled area. Authorized person only" (yellow board), and "Door must remain closed at all times. (Airlock door)" (white board), are seen in the No.5 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in...more
Signs, which read "Controlled area. Authorized person only" (yellow board), and "Door must remain closed at all times. (Airlock door)" (white board), are seen in the No.5 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An employee works in the central control room of the No.5 reactor at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An employee works in the central control room of the No.5 reactor at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A control panel is seen in the central control room of the No.5 reactor at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A control panel is seen in the central control room of the No.5 reactor at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Workers stand beside removable top shields for the reactor (C) and a spent fuel pool (L) on the top floor of the No.5 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013....more
Workers stand beside removable top shields for the reactor (C) and a spent fuel pool (L) on the top floor of the No.5 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A worker stands on the top floor of the No.5 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A worker stands on the top floor of the No.5 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Workers stand beside a spent fuel pool on the top floor of the No.5 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Workers stand beside a spent fuel pool on the top floor of the No.5 reactor building at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A worker stands on the top floor of the No.5 reactor building, as visitors are reflected in a window, at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A worker stands on the top floor of the No.5 reactor building, as visitors are reflected in a window, at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station is seen in the distance, as waves crash on a beach in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station is seen in the distance, as waves crash on a beach in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station is seen behind waves at a beach in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station is seen behind waves at a beach in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man walks on a sand dune in front of Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man walks on a sand dune in front of Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Wind turbines at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Omaezaki Wind Power Station are seen from the company's Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Wind turbines at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Omaezaki Wind Power Station are seen from the company's Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Waves crash on tetrapods at a beach near Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Waves crash on tetrapods at a beach near Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Next Slideshows
Apple Inc.
Images from inside the technology company.
M23 rebel training
Training new recruits to Congo's M23 insurgent group.
Venezuela's toilet paper shortage
Supplies of food and other basic products have been patchy in recent months, with long lines forming at supermarkets and rushes occurring when there is news of...
Ethiopia's ancient salt trails
For centuries merchants have travelled to Ethiopia’s Danakil Depression, one of the hottest and harshest environments on earth, to collect salt from the surface...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.