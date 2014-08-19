Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 19, 2014 | 8:35am EDT

Japan's pachinko parlours

Visitors play at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. Japan's once-booming pachinko industry, grappling with a greying customer base and the threat of new competition from casinos, is adopting a softer touch and smoke-free zones to lure a new generation of players, particularly women. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Visitors play at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. Japan's once-booming pachinko industry, grappling with a greying customer base and the threat of new competition from casinos, is adopting a softer touch and...more

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Visitors play at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. Japan's once-booming pachinko industry, grappling with a greying customer base and the threat of new competition from casinos, is adopting a softer touch and smoke-free zones to lure a new generation of players, particularly women. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
1 / 26
A Dynam Pachinko parlour is seen at dusk in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. Pachinko, a modified version of pinball, is a fading national obsession, with about 12,000 parlours nation-wide and one in thirteen people playing the game. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A Dynam Pachinko parlour is seen at dusk in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. Pachinko, a modified version of pinball, is a fading national obsession, with about 12,000 parlours nation-wide and one in thirteen people playing the game....more

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A Dynam Pachinko parlour is seen at dusk in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. Pachinko, a modified version of pinball, is a fading national obsession, with about 12,000 parlours nation-wide and one in thirteen people playing the game. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
2 / 26
People are seen through windows at a Dynam pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. But that figure is declining as the population shrinks and younger people prefer games on their mobile phones. REUTERS/Issei Kato

People are seen through windows at a Dynam pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. But that figure is declining as the population shrinks and younger people prefer games on their mobile phones. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
People are seen through windows at a Dynam pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. But that figure is declining as the population shrinks and younger people prefer games on their mobile phones. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
3 / 26
Visitors play Pachinko at a Dynam pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Visitors play Pachinko at a Dynam pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Visitors play Pachinko at a Dynam pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
4 / 26
A visitor (R) collects prizes at a counter at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A visitor (R) collects prizes at a counter at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A visitor (R) collects prizes at a counter at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
5 / 26
Visitors (C) queue up to collect prizes at a counter at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Visitors (C) queue up to collect prizes at a counter at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Visitors (C) queue up to collect prizes at a counter at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
6 / 26
A sign indicating prohibited behaviour is displayed at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A sign indicating prohibited behaviour is displayed at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A sign indicating prohibited behaviour is displayed at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
7 / 26
A worker builds a rack which will house pachinko machines during construction work for the opening of a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A worker builds a rack which will house pachinko machines during construction work for the opening of a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A worker builds a rack which will house pachinko machines during construction work for the opening of a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
8 / 26
Workers check electrical cables to be used for security cameras during construction work for the opening of a Pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Workers check electrical cables to be used for security cameras during construction work for the opening of a Pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Workers check electrical cables to be used for security cameras during construction work for the opening of a Pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
9 / 26
A worker checks a ceiling during construction work for the opening of a Pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A worker checks a ceiling during construction work for the opening of a Pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A worker checks a ceiling during construction work for the opening of a Pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
10 / 26
Workers carry pachinko machines out of a truck in preparation for the opening of a hall at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Workers carry pachinko machines out of a truck in preparation for the opening of a hall at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Workers carry pachinko machines out of a truck in preparation for the opening of a hall at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
11 / 26
Silver balls are seen in a truck during the installation of pachinko machines in preparation for the opening of a hall at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Silver balls are seen in a truck during the installation of pachinko machines in preparation for the opening of a hall at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Silver balls are seen in a truck during the installation of pachinko machines in preparation for the opening of a hall at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
12 / 26
A Dynam employee pushes a pachinko machine during its installation at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A Dynam employee pushes a pachinko machine during its installation at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A Dynam employee pushes a pachinko machine during its installation at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
13 / 26
Dynam employees are seen during the installation of pachinko machines, ahead of the opening of the hall in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Dynam employees are seen during the installation of pachinko machines, ahead of the opening of the hall in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Dynam employees are seen during the installation of pachinko machines, ahead of the opening of the hall in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
14 / 26
A worker holds silver pachinko balls at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A worker holds silver pachinko balls at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A worker holds silver pachinko balls at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
15 / 26
Dynam employees receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Dynam employees receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Dynam employees receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
16 / 26
Dynam employees check their if hairstyles are in accordance with regulations, as they receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Dynam employees check their if hairstyles are in accordance with regulations, as they receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Dynam employees check their if hairstyles are in accordance with regulations, as they receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
17 / 26
Dynam employees receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Dynam employees receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Dynam employees receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
18 / 26
Dynam employees say a greeting message as they receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Dynam employees say a greeting message as they receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Dynam employees say a greeting message as they receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
19 / 26
Dynam employees bow in a prescribed way as they receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Dynam employees bow in a prescribed way as they receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Dynam employees bow in a prescribed way as they receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
20 / 26
People wait outside a pachinko parlour as a person dressed as Dynam's official mascot, Morisuke, tries to attract visitors in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

People wait outside a pachinko parlour as a person dressed as Dynam's official mascot, Morisuke, tries to attract visitors in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
People wait outside a pachinko parlour as a person dressed as Dynam's official mascot, Morisuke, tries to attract visitors in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
21 / 26
Visitors play at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Visitors play at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Visitors play at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
22 / 26
A visitor plays pachinko at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A visitor plays pachinko at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A visitor plays pachinko at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
23 / 26
A woman plays pachinko at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A woman plays pachinko at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A woman plays pachinko at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
24 / 26
Silver balls bounce through a pachinko machine at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Silver balls bounce through a pachinko machine at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Silver balls bounce through a pachinko machine at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
25 / 26
A combination photo shows pachinko machines at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A combination photo shows pachinko machines at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A combination photo shows pachinko machines at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
The Amish experience

The Amish experience

Next Slideshows

The Amish experience

The Amish experience

The Old World charm of the Amish draws tourists and dollars to Pennsylvania's Lancaster County.

Aug 18 2014
Tank biathlon

Tank biathlon

Teams from 12 countries compete in tests of driving and shooting.

Aug 18 2014
Classic cars of California

Classic cars of California

Classic cars compete for best in show at Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California.

Aug 18 2014
A Jewish-Muslim wedding

A Jewish-Muslim wedding

A Muslim groom and his Jewish bride marry in a Tel Aviv wedding hall as police block a far-right protest outside.

Aug 18 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast