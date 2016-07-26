Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 26, 2016 | 1:46pm EDT

Japan's worst mass killing in decades

Police officers and rescue workers are seen in a facility for the disabled, where at least 19 people were killed and as many as 25 wounded by a knife-wielding man, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Police officers and rescue workers are seen in a facility for the disabled, where at least 19 people were killed and as many as 25 wounded by a knife-wielding man, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Police officers and rescue workers are seen in a facility for the disabled, where at least 19 people were killed and as many as 25 wounded by a knife-wielding man, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 22
Police officers cover entrance of a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Police officers cover entrance of a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Police officers cover entrance of a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
2 / 22
Police officers investigate at a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Police officers investigate at a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Police officers investigate at a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
3 / 22
Governor of Japan's Kanagawa prefecture Yuji Kuroiwa (C) prays to mourn victims as he visits a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Governor of Japan's Kanagawa prefecture Yuji Kuroiwa (C) prays to mourn victims as he visits a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Governor of Japan's Kanagawa prefecture Yuji Kuroiwa (C) prays to mourn victims as he visits a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
4 / 22
Police officers investigate at a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Police officers investigate at a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Police officers investigate at a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
5 / 22
A facility staff member carries flowers, offered by Japan's Kanagawa prefecture Governor Yuji Kuroiwa to mourn victims, as he visits a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A facility staff member carries flowers, offered by Japan's Kanagawa prefecture Governor Yuji Kuroiwa to mourn victims, as he visits a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
A facility staff member carries flowers, offered by Japan's Kanagawa prefecture Governor Yuji Kuroiwa to mourn victims, as he visits a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
6 / 22
Police officers investigate at a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Police officers investigate at a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Police officers investigate at a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
7 / 22
Rescue workers are seen in a facility for the disabled in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Rescue workers are seen in a facility for the disabled in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Rescue workers are seen in a facility for the disabled in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 22
Police officers are seen near a facility for the disabled in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Police officers are seen near a facility for the disabled in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Police officers are seen near a facility for the disabled in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 22
Media members gather in front of the home of a man who went on a deadly attack at a facility for the disabled, near the facility in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Media members gather in front of the home of a man who went on a deadly attack at a facility for the disabled, near the facility in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Media members gather in front of the home of a man who went on a deadly attack at a facility for the disabled, near the facility in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
10 / 22
A police officer stands guard near a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A police officer stands guard near a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
A police officer stands guard near a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
11 / 22
Blood on the steering wheel of a car, which a suspect drove to the police station after killing people at a facility for the disabled, is seen in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Blood on the steering wheel of a car, which a suspect drove to the police station after killing people at a facility for the disabled, is seen in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Blood on the steering wheel of a car, which a suspect drove to the police station after killing people at a facility for the disabled, is seen in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
12 / 22
A man is seen inside a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A man is seen inside a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
A man is seen inside a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
13 / 22
Police officers and rescue workers are seen at a facility for the disabled in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Police officers and rescue workers are seen at a facility for the disabled in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Police officers and rescue workers are seen at a facility for the disabled in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 22
Household goods are seen at the home of a man, who went on a deadly attack at a facility for the disabled in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Household goods are seen at the home of a man, who went on a deadly attack at a facility for the disabled in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Household goods are seen at the home of a man, who went on a deadly attack at a facility for the disabled in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
15 / 22
Police officers investigate near a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Police officers investigate near a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Police officers investigate near a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
16 / 22
A statue is seen through a window at the home of a man, who went on a deadly attack at a facility for the disabled, near the facility in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A statue is seen through a window at the home of a man, who went on a deadly attack at a facility for the disabled, near the facility in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
A statue is seen through a window at the home of a man, who went on a deadly attack at a facility for the disabled, near the facility in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
17 / 22
Police officers investigate at a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Police officers investigate at a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Police officers investigate at a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
18 / 22
A police officer stands guard in front of a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A police officer stands guard in front of a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
A police officer stands guard in front of a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
19 / 22
Police officers stand guard at a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Police officers stand guard at a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Police officers stand guard at a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
20 / 22
A facility for the disabled is seen in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS

A facility for the disabled is seen in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
A facility for the disabled is seen in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
21 / 22
A facility for the disabled (L), where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, is seen in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture, Japan, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A facility for the disabled (L), where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, is seen in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture, Japan, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
A facility for the disabled (L), where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, is seen in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture, Japan, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
DNC: Day 1

DNC: Day 1

Next Slideshows

DNC: Day 1

DNC: Day 1

Highlights from day one of the Democratic National Convention.

Jul 26 2016
Deadly wildfire near Los Angeles

Deadly wildfire near Los Angeles

The fast-moving Sand Fire has killed one person and destroyed more than a dozen homes in the drought-parched canyons northwest of Los Angeles.

Jul 26 2016
Inside the DNC

Inside the DNC

Scenes from the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

Jul 25 2016
Police funerals in Baton Rouge

Police funerals in Baton Rouge

Funerals begin for the three police officers gunned down in Louisiana.

Jul 25 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast