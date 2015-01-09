Je suis Charlie
A person holds a candle in front a placard which reads "I am Charlie" to pay tribute during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015, following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo....more
Amandine Marbach from Strasbourg, France, takes part in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in Manhattan, New York, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man holds a placard reading "I am Charlie" as he attends a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris at Republique square January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Notes are posted on a wall near the offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris January 9, 2015. At centre the note reads " I am Charlie and I love you". REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People hold pens during a minute of silence in front of the French Embassy in Copenhagen January 8, 2015, for victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo. REUTERS/Niels Ahlmann Olesen/Scanpix Denmark
A woman holds a placard that reads, "I am Charlie", during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan...more
A woman sitting with a French national flag with the words "I am Charlie" reacts while paying tribute to the victims following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, during a candlelight vigil at the...more
Placards reading "I am Charlie" and candles are placed as a tribute to victims in front of the French embassy in Zagreb, Croatia, January 8, 2015, following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris. ...more
A makeshift memorial is seen outside the Consulate General of France during a vigil for the victims of an attack on satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in San Francisco, California January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
People participate in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A journalist draws a cartoon during a candle light vigil organised by the Federation of Nepalese Journalists to pay tribute to victims of the shooting by gunmen at the offices of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in Kathmandu, Nepal,...more
People hold prints reading "I am Charlie" during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Kennedy Park in Lima, Peru, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique...more
Candles, pencils, notes and flowers are placed near the offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A person holds an umbrella as others brave heavy rain holding placards reading "I am Charlie", to pay tribute to victims during a vigil in Frankfurt, Germany, January 8, 2015, following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine...more
People participate in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A man holds a placard that reads "I am Charlie" as members of the European Parliament and citizens gather during a minute of silence for victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, in front of the EU Parliament in...more
A man holds a copy of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to pay tribute during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015, following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of the magazine. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
An electronic advertising board displays "Je suis Charlie" (I am Charlie) on the roof of the German Axel Springer publishing group headquarters in Berlin, Germany, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Employees of the Council of Europe hold placards which read "I am Charlie" during a minute of silence in front of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A woman holds a placard reading "I am Charlie" to pay tribute to the victims following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris in front of the French embassy in Rome, Italy, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro...more
Women, with "I am Charlie" written on their foreheads, attend a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris at Republique square January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef...more
A person holds a placard with a pencil which reads "I am Charlie" during a minute of silence in Strasbourg, France, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A woman lights candles to pay tribute to the victims following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, during a candlelight vigil at the financial Central district in Hong Kong January 9, 2015....more
People leave pens and pencils near a French flag during a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of the publication Charlie Hebdo outside the French consulate in Seattle, Washington January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A placard which reads "I am Charlie" is pictured as people gather to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in front of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium,...more
A demonstrator holds pencils in tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, during a demonstration organized by the NGO Rio de Paz (Rio of Peace) in Niteroi, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil,...more
People hold cards that read "I am Charlie" to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, during a memorial ceremony organized by local representatives of Union des Frances de...more
A woman holds up a sign that reads "I am Charlie" during a tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at France's embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, January 7, 2015. ...more
Two pencils left with a note to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, are seen outside the French embassy in London January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People hold a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of the publication Charlie Hebdo outside the French consulate in Seattle, Washington January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A journalist holding a placard and candle takes part in a candle light vigil organised by the Federation of Nepalese Journalists to pay tribute to the victims of the shooting by gunmen at the offices of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris,...more
A woman holds a placard that reads, "I am Charlie", during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan...more
People raise pens during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A person holds a pen, symbolizing freedom of speech, as lights on the Eiffel Tower start to dim before switching off for five minutes January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
