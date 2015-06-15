Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 15, 2015 | 7:45pm EDT

Jeb Bush's White House bid

Republican U.S. presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush pauses as he formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Republican U.S. presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush pauses as he formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Republican U.S. presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush pauses as he formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
1 / 20
Columba Bush (L), wife of Jeb Bush, stands with his mother, former first lady Barbara Bush, and and his son, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, prior to Jeb Bush's formal announcement in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Columba Bush (L), wife of Jeb Bush, stands with his mother, former first lady Barbara Bush, and and his son, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, prior to Jeb Bush's formal announcement in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Columba Bush (L), wife of Jeb Bush, stands with his mother, former first lady Barbara Bush, and and his son, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, prior to Jeb Bush's formal announcement in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
2 / 20
Jeb Bush formally announces his campaign in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Jeb Bush formally announces his campaign in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Jeb Bush formally announces his campaign in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 20
Jeb Bush formally announces his campaign in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Jeb Bush formally announces his campaign in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Jeb Bush formally announces his campaign in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 20
Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush delivers one of the introductory speeches for his father, Jeb Bush, prior to his formal campaign announcement in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush delivers one of the introductory speeches for his father, Jeb Bush, prior to his formal campaign announcement in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush delivers one of the introductory speeches for his father, Jeb Bush, prior to his formal campaign announcement in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
5 / 20
Jeb Bush kisses his wife Columba after formally announcing his campaign in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Jeb Bush kisses his wife Columba after formally announcing his campaign in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Jeb Bush kisses his wife Columba after formally announcing his campaign in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
6 / 20
Columba Bush (R), wife of Jeb Bush, puts her arm around a supporter prior to Jeb Bush formally announcing his campaign in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Columba Bush (R), wife of Jeb Bush, puts her arm around a supporter prior to Jeb Bush formally announcing his campaign in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Columba Bush (R), wife of Jeb Bush, puts her arm around a supporter prior to Jeb Bush formally announcing his campaign in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
7 / 20
Jeb Bush formally announces his campaign in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Jeb Bush formally announces his campaign in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Jeb Bush formally announces his campaign in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
8 / 20
A supporter holds up a sign reading "All for Jeb" at Jeb Bush's campaign announcement in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A supporter holds up a sign reading "All for Jeb" at Jeb Bush's campaign announcement in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A supporter holds up a sign reading "All for Jeb" at Jeb Bush's campaign announcement in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 20
Campaign buttons for Jeb Bush are displayed prior to Bush's formal campaign announcement in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Campaign buttons for Jeb Bush are displayed prior to Bush's formal campaign announcement in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Campaign buttons for Jeb Bush are displayed prior to Bush's formal campaign announcement in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 20
Supporters set up to sell buttons for Jeb Bush prior to his formal campaign announcement in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Supporters set up to sell buttons for Jeb Bush prior to his formal campaign announcement in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Supporters set up to sell buttons for Jeb Bush prior to his formal campaign announcement in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 20
Jeb Bush (L) hugs Dr. R.B. Holmes, Jr., pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Tallahassee, Florida, after Holmes introduced him during Bush's campaign kickoff rally in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Jeb Bush (L) hugs Dr. R.B. Holmes, Jr., pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Tallahassee, Florida, after Holmes introduced him during Bush's campaign kickoff rally in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Jeb Bush (L) hugs Dr. R.B. Holmes, Jr., pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Tallahassee, Florida, after Holmes introduced him during Bush's campaign kickoff rally in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 20
A supporter holds up a sign during a campaign kickoff rally for Jeb Bush in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A supporter holds up a sign during a campaign kickoff rally for Jeb Bush in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A supporter holds up a sign during a campaign kickoff rally for Jeb Bush in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 20
Immigration activists interrupt Jeb Bush during his 2016 campaign kickoff rally in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Immigration activists interrupt Jeb Bush during his 2016 campaign kickoff rally in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Immigration activists interrupt Jeb Bush during his 2016 campaign kickoff rally in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 20
Jeb Bush formally announces his campaign in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Jeb Bush formally announces his campaign in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Jeb Bush formally announces his campaign in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
15 / 20
Three-year-old Claire Eorridt holds a sign supporting Jeb Bush outside a campaign kickoff rally in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Three-year-old Claire Eorridt holds a sign supporting Jeb Bush outside a campaign kickoff rally in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Three-year-old Claire Eorridt holds a sign supporting Jeb Bush outside a campaign kickoff rally in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
16 / 20
Cuban-American singers Lissette Alvarez Chorens (L) and her husband Willy Chirino sing the U.S. National Anthem before Jeb Bush makes his formal campaign announcement in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Cuban-American singers Lissette Alvarez Chorens (L) and her husband Willy Chirino sing the U.S. National Anthem before Jeb Bush makes his formal campaign announcement in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Cuban-American singers Lissette Alvarez Chorens (L) and her husband Willy Chirino sing the U.S. National Anthem before Jeb Bush makes his formal campaign announcement in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
17 / 20
Jeb Bush formally announces his campaign in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Jeb Bush formally announces his campaign in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Jeb Bush formally announces his campaign in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
18 / 20
Jeb Bush dances with a young family member after formally announcing his campaign in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Jeb Bush dances with a young family member after formally announcing his campaign in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Jeb Bush dances with a young family member after formally announcing his campaign in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
19 / 20
Supporters cheer for Jeb Bush during a campaign kickoff rally in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Supporters cheer for Jeb Bush during a campaign kickoff rally in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Supporters cheer for Jeb Bush during a campaign kickoff rally in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Defecting from North Korea

Defecting from North Korea

Next Slideshows

Defecting from North Korea

Defecting from North Korea

There are more than a thousand defections from North Korea to South Korea every year, with most defectors coming via China.

Jun 15 2015
Buddy, can you break a quadrillion?

Buddy, can you break a quadrillion?

The Zimbabwean dollar, ravaged by hyperinflation that peaked at 500 billion percent, ceases to be legal tender.

Jun 15 2015
Fleeing ISIS

Fleeing ISIS

Thousands of Syrians flood to the reopened Turkish border escaping battles pitting Islamist insurgents against Kurdish and opposition forces.

Jun 15 2015
Wildfire in California

Wildfire in California

Sparked by lightning, the Saddle Fire has scorched more than 1300 acres in Northern California.

Jun 15 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast