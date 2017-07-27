Jeff Bezos now world's richest person
1: Jeff Bezos of Amazon has unseated fellow tech billionaire Bill Gates as the richest person in the world, profiting from the e-commerce company's meteoric stock rise to reach a fortune of $90.6 billion, Forbes reported. REUTERS/Mike Segar
2: Bill Gates has a net worth of $90.1 billion, according to Forbes. A philanthropist, Gates has given $31.1 billion to charitable causes through 2016. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
3: Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of clothing conglomerate Inditex SA, which includes the Zara fashion chain, is worth $83.5 billion. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
4: Investing icon Warren Buffett is worth $74.3 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
5: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is worth $71.4 billion. REUTERS/Albert Gea
6: Mexican telecommunications tycoon Carlos Slim is worth $69.1 billion. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
7: Oracle chief Larry Ellison is worth $61.9 billion. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
8: Bloomberg LP founder and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is worth $53.3 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
9: Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton, is worth $53.2 billion. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
10 (tied): Charles and David Koch of Koch Industries are each worth $48.5 billion. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
National strike in Venezuela
Clashes break out as Venezuela's opposition launches a two-day national strike in a final push to pressure President Nicolas Maduro into abandoning a weekend...
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Deadly monsoon rains lash India
Massive floods triggered by torrential rains have killed more than 100 people across India this month.
Portugal battles raging wildfires
Over a thousand firefighters continue to battle fierce flames in central Portugal.
MORE IN PICTURES
Hamas summer camp
Hamas stages military-style summer camps for young Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
Scuffles as Jerusalem holy site reopens
Thousands of Muslim worshippers surged into Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque and at least 113 were hurt in scuffles with police after Israel lifted security measures imposed at the sacred site in the face of days of violent protests.
Chinese opera revisits Long March
An opera telling the story of the Red Army's long march in 1935, will have its premiere soon as China marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.
National strike in Venezuela
Clashes break out as Venezuela's opposition launches a two-day national strike in a final push to pressure President Nicolas Maduro into abandoning a weekend election for a super-congress.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
World Aquatics Championships
Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.
Deadly monsoon rains lash India
Massive floods triggered by torrential rains have killed more than 100 people across India this month.
Portugal battles raging wildfires
Over a thousand firefighters continue to battle fierce flames in central Portugal.
Inside Aleppo's Kurdish-controlled district
Assad's government trumpeted the defeat of rebels in Aleppo as his greatest victory of the war so far, the return of state control to a city that was once the country's biggest. But he has made no move to regain Sheikh Maqsoud, which sits surrounded by areas held by the army.