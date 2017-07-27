Edition:
United States
Thu Jul 27, 2017

Jeff Bezos now world's richest person

1: Jeff Bezos of Amazon has unseated fellow tech billionaire Bill Gates as the richest person in the world, profiting from the e-commerce company's meteoric stock rise to reach a fortune of $90.6 billion, Forbes reported. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
2: Bill Gates has a net worth of $90.1 billion, according to Forbes. A philanthropist, Gates has given $31.1 billion to charitable causes through 2016. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2012
3: Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of clothing conglomerate Inditex SA, which includes the Zara fashion chain, is worth $83.5 billion. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2008
4: Investing icon Warren Buffett is worth $74.3 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2013
5: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is worth $71.4 billion. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
6: Mexican telecommunications tycoon Carlos Slim is worth $69.1 billion. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2012
7: Oracle chief Larry Ellison is worth $61.9 billion. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2013
8: Bloomberg LP founder and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is worth $53.3 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 18, 2013
9: Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton, is worth $53.2 billion. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2008
10 (tied): Charles and David Koch of Koch Industries are each worth $48.5 billion. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2013
