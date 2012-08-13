Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 13, 2012 | 1:55pm EDT

Jennifer Aniston engaged

<p>A combination picture shows cast members Jennifer Aniston (L) and Justin Theroux (R) posing at the premiere of "Wanderlust" at the Mann Village theatre in Los Angeles February 16, 2012. Aniston is engaged to marry her actor and screenwriter boyfriend Theroux, People magazine reported on Sunday. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files</p>

A combination picture shows cast members Jennifer Aniston (L) and Justin Theroux (R) posing at the premiere of "Wanderlust" at the Mann Village theatre in Los Angeles February 16, 2012. Aniston is engaged to marry her actor and screenwriter boyfriend...more

Monday, August 13, 2012

A combination picture shows cast members Jennifer Aniston (L) and Justin Theroux (R) posing at the premiere of "Wanderlust" at the Mann Village theatre in Los Angeles February 16, 2012. Aniston is engaged to marry her actor and screenwriter boyfriend Theroux, People magazine reported on Sunday. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

Close
1 / 20
<p>Jennifer Aniston greets Justin Theroux before unveiling her star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Jennifer Aniston greets Justin Theroux before unveiling her star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 13, 2012

Jennifer Aniston greets Justin Theroux before unveiling her star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 20
<p>Jennifer Aniston shows off her hands after leaving her handprints in cement during a hand and footprint ceremony at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Jennifer Aniston shows off her hands after leaving her handprints in cement during a hand and footprint ceremony at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 13, 2012

Jennifer Aniston shows off her hands after leaving her handprints in cement during a hand and footprint ceremony at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 20
<p>Justin Theroux (L) and John Aniston, father of Jennifer Aniston, attend the ceremony for the unveiling of her star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Justin Theroux (L) and John Aniston, father of Jennifer Aniston, attend the ceremony for the unveiling of her star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 13, 2012

Justin Theroux (L) and John Aniston, father of Jennifer Aniston, attend the ceremony for the unveiling of her star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 20
<p>Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of "Wanderlust" at the Mann Village theatre in Los Angeles, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of "Wanderlust" at the Mann Village theatre in Los Angeles, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 13, 2012

Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of "Wanderlust" at the Mann Village theatre in Los Angeles, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 20
<p>Cast member Justin Theroux poses at the premiere of "Wanderlust" at the Mann Village theatre in Los Angeles, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Justin Theroux poses at the premiere of "Wanderlust" at the Mann Village theatre in Los Angeles, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 13, 2012

Cast member Justin Theroux poses at the premiere of "Wanderlust" at the Mann Village theatre in Los Angeles, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 20
<p>Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of "Horrible Bosses" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of "Horrible Bosses" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 13, 2012

Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of "Horrible Bosses" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 20
<p>Justin Theroux poses during a photocall to introduce David Lynch's film "Inland Empire" at the Venice Film Festival September 6, 2006. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Justin Theroux poses during a photocall to introduce David Lynch's film "Inland Empire" at the Venice Film Festival September 6, 2006. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Monday, August 13, 2012

Justin Theroux poses during a photocall to introduce David Lynch's film "Inland Empire" at the Venice Film Festival September 6, 2006. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
8 / 20
<p>Jennifer Aniston signs autographs after unveiling her star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Jennifer Aniston signs autographs after unveiling her star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 13, 2012

Jennifer Aniston signs autographs after unveiling her star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 20
<p>Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of "Wanderlust" at the Mann Village theatre in Los Angeles, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of "Wanderlust" at the Mann Village theatre in Los Angeles, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 13, 2012

Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of "Wanderlust" at the Mann Village theatre in Los Angeles, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 20
<p>Jennifer Aniston applauds at the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Jennifer Aniston applauds at the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, August 13, 2012

Jennifer Aniston applauds at the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 20
<p>Writer and director Justin Theroux attends the hand and footprint ceremony for actress Jennifer Aniston at the at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Writer and director Justin Theroux attends the hand and footprint ceremony for actress Jennifer Aniston at the at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 13, 2012

Writer and director Justin Theroux attends the hand and footprint ceremony for actress Jennifer Aniston at the at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 20
<p>Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of her new film "Love Happens" in Los Angeles September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of her new film "Love Happens" in Los Angeles September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Monday, August 13, 2012

Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of her new film "Love Happens" in Los Angeles September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
13 / 20
<p>Jennifer Aniston speaks after receiving the Crystal Award at the Women in Film 2009 Crystal and Lucy Awards in Century City, California June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Jennifer Aniston speaks after receiving the Crystal Award at the Women in Film 2009 Crystal and Lucy Awards in Century City, California June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 13, 2012

Jennifer Aniston speaks after receiving the Crystal Award at the Women in Film 2009 Crystal and Lucy Awards in Century City, California June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 20
<p>Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of "The Switch" at the Arclight theatre in Hollywood, California August 16, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of "The Switch" at the Arclight theatre in Hollywood, California August 16, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 13, 2012

Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of "The Switch" at the Arclight theatre in Hollywood, California August 16, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 20
<p>Jennifer Aniston waves at the premiere of "Horrible Bosses" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Jennifer Aniston waves at the premiere of "Horrible Bosses" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 13, 2012

Jennifer Aniston waves at the premiere of "Horrible Bosses" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 20
<p>Jennifer Aniston poses with her fragrance 'Jennifer Aniston' during its launch at Harrods in London July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Jennifer Aniston poses with her fragrance 'Jennifer Aniston' during its launch at Harrods in London July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, August 13, 2012

Jennifer Aniston poses with her fragrance 'Jennifer Aniston' during its launch at Harrods in London July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
17 / 20
<p>Jennifer Aniston attends the premiere of the movie "Marley &amp; Me" at the Mann Village theatre in Westwood, California December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Jennifer Aniston attends the premiere of the movie "Marley & Me" at the Mann Village theatre in Westwood, California December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 13, 2012

Jennifer Aniston attends the premiere of the movie "Marley & Me" at the Mann Village theatre in Westwood, California December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 20
<p>Jennifer Aniston presents an award at the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Jennifer Aniston presents an award at the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, August 13, 2012

Jennifer Aniston presents an award at the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
19 / 20
<p>Jennifer Aniston poses on arrival at the British Premiere of "The Bounty Hunter" in Leicester Square in London March 11, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Jennifer Aniston poses on arrival at the British Premiere of "The Bounty Hunter" in Leicester Square in London March 11, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Monday, August 13, 2012

Jennifer Aniston poses on arrival at the British Premiere of "The Bounty Hunter" in Leicester Square in London March 11, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
The highest-paid celebrity couples

The highest-paid celebrity couples

Next Slideshows

The highest-paid celebrity couples

The highest-paid celebrity couples

The world's highest-paid celebrity couples this year.

Aug 08 2012
Style file

Style file

A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.

Aug 02 2012
Best-dressed list

Best-dressed list

Vanity Fair releases their International Best-Dressed List.

Jul 31 2012
Colombian fashion

Colombian fashion

Collection highlights from Colombiamoda fashion week.

Jul 26 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast