Jennifer Aniston engaged
A combination picture shows cast members Jennifer Aniston (L) and Justin Theroux (R) posing at the premiere of "Wanderlust" at the Mann Village theatre in Los Angeles February 16, 2012. Aniston is engaged to marry her actor and screenwriter boyfriend...more
A combination picture shows cast members Jennifer Aniston (L) and Justin Theroux (R) posing at the premiere of "Wanderlust" at the Mann Village theatre in Los Angeles February 16, 2012. Aniston is engaged to marry her actor and screenwriter boyfriend Theroux, People magazine reported on Sunday. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files
Jennifer Aniston greets Justin Theroux before unveiling her star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Aniston greets Justin Theroux before unveiling her star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Aniston shows off her hands after leaving her handprints in cement during a hand and footprint ceremony at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Aniston shows off her hands after leaving her handprints in cement during a hand and footprint ceremony at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Theroux (L) and John Aniston, father of Jennifer Aniston, attend the ceremony for the unveiling of her star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Theroux (L) and John Aniston, father of Jennifer Aniston, attend the ceremony for the unveiling of her star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of "Wanderlust" at the Mann Village theatre in Los Angeles, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of "Wanderlust" at the Mann Village theatre in Los Angeles, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Justin Theroux poses at the premiere of "Wanderlust" at the Mann Village theatre in Los Angeles, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Justin Theroux poses at the premiere of "Wanderlust" at the Mann Village theatre in Los Angeles, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of "Horrible Bosses" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of "Horrible Bosses" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Theroux poses during a photocall to introduce David Lynch's film "Inland Empire" at the Venice Film Festival September 6, 2006. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Justin Theroux poses during a photocall to introduce David Lynch's film "Inland Empire" at the Venice Film Festival September 6, 2006. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Jennifer Aniston signs autographs after unveiling her star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Aniston signs autographs after unveiling her star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of "Wanderlust" at the Mann Village theatre in Los Angeles, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of "Wanderlust" at the Mann Village theatre in Los Angeles, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Aniston applauds at the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jennifer Aniston applauds at the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Writer and director Justin Theroux attends the hand and footprint ceremony for actress Jennifer Aniston at the at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Writer and director Justin Theroux attends the hand and footprint ceremony for actress Jennifer Aniston at the at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of her new film "Love Happens" in Los Angeles September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of her new film "Love Happens" in Los Angeles September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Jennifer Aniston speaks after receiving the Crystal Award at the Women in Film 2009 Crystal and Lucy Awards in Century City, California June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Aniston speaks after receiving the Crystal Award at the Women in Film 2009 Crystal and Lucy Awards in Century City, California June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of "The Switch" at the Arclight theatre in Hollywood, California August 16, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of "The Switch" at the Arclight theatre in Hollywood, California August 16, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Aniston waves at the premiere of "Horrible Bosses" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Aniston waves at the premiere of "Horrible Bosses" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Aniston poses with her fragrance 'Jennifer Aniston' during its launch at Harrods in London July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Jennifer Aniston poses with her fragrance 'Jennifer Aniston' during its launch at Harrods in London July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Jennifer Aniston attends the premiere of the movie "Marley & Me" at the Mann Village theatre in Westwood, California December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Aniston attends the premiere of the movie "Marley & Me" at the Mann Village theatre in Westwood, California December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Aniston presents an award at the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jennifer Aniston presents an award at the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jennifer Aniston poses on arrival at the British Premiere of "The Bounty Hunter" in Leicester Square in London March 11, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Jennifer Aniston poses on arrival at the British Premiere of "The Bounty Hunter" in Leicester Square in London March 11, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Next Slideshows
The highest-paid celebrity couples
The world's highest-paid celebrity couples this year.
Style file
A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.
Best-dressed list
Vanity Fair releases their International Best-Dressed List.
Colombian fashion
Collection highlights from Colombiamoda fashion week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.