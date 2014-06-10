Jersey Boys premiere
Actors Christopher Walken and Clint Eastwood attend the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Christopher Walken, Angelo Galasso and Clint Eastwood attend the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Clint Eastwood attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actors Alan Cumming (L), Lena Hall (C) and Vincent Piazza attend the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Christopher Walken attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actors John Lloyd Young (L) and Michael Lomenda attend the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Clint Eastwood attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor and singer Billy Porter attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Eric Bergen attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Lena Hall attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Christopher Walken attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Kathrine Narducci attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Mike Doyle attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Barbara Walters attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Eric Bergen attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Next Slideshows
Crowning Miss USA
Miss Nevada is crowned Miss USA.
Tony Awards red carpet
Style on the red carpet at the Broadway awards.
Guys Choice Awards
Highlights from the Guys Choice Awards.
Griffith and Banderas split up
Melanie Griffith files for divorce from Antonio Banderas after 18 years of marriage.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.