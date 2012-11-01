Edition:
Jersey Shore devastated

<p>Men inspect a beach club destroyed by Hurricane Sandy in Sea Bright, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Thursday, November 01, 2012

<p>Damage caused by Hurricane Sandy to the New Jersey coast taken during a search and rescue mission by the New Jersey Army National Guard, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force</p>

<p>Beach homes smolder after fires from open gas lines burned a city block following Hurricane Sandy in Lavallette, New Jersey, October 31, 2012 REUTERS/Steve Nesius</p>

<p>Damage caused by Hurricane Sandy to the New Jersey coast taken during a search and rescue mission by the New Jersey Army National Guard, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force</p>

<p>Boats are seen in a yard, where they washed onto shore during Hurricane Sandy, near Monmouth Beach, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

<p>Men inspect damage to a beach club destroyed by Hurricane Sandy in Sea Bright, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A water slide hangs over the end of an amusement park's pier, partially destroyed from Hurricane Sandy, in Seaside Park, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

<p>Destroyed homes are seen among partially damaged houses where Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

<p>Waves crash against the demolished section of a boardwalk at the end of Pacific Avenue in the north end of the city, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy's landfall in Atlantic City, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek </p>

<p>An aerial view of the damage over the Atlantic Coast is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool </p>

<p>An aerial view of the storm damage over the Atlantic Coast is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool </p>

<p>An aerial view of the storm damage over the Atlantic Coast is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool </p>

<p>Damage after Hurricane Sandy made landfall on the southern New Jersey coastline in Brigantine, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S.Coast Guard</p>

<p>A fire hydrant nearly covered with sand washed ashore in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Atlantic City, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek </p>

<p>A view shows debris on the shoreline next to an amusement park pier partially destroyed by Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Park, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

<p>Sailboats are seen in a jumble at a marina dock where Hurricane Sandy came ashore near Monmouth Beach, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

<p>A roller coaster sits in the surf after Hurricane Sandy destroyed the boardwalk and pier in Seaside Park, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

<p>Damage after Hurricane Sandy made landfall on the southern New Jersey coastline in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S.Coast Guard</p>

<p>Residents look over destroyed homes on the shoreline after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

<p>Beach homes smolder after fires from open gas lines burned a city block following Hurricane Sandy in Lavallette, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

<p>A view shows boats piled next to a house, where they were washed ashore during Hurricane Sandy, near Monmouth Beach, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius</p>

<p>Damage caused by Hurricane Sandy to the New Jersey coast taken during a search and rescue mission by the New Jersey Army National Guard, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force</p>

<p>Homes displaced after Hurricane Sandy made landfall on the southern New Jersey coastline in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S.Coast Guard</p>

<p>A pathway to the beach from the boardwalk is buried in sand up to the railings, at a beach in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Atlantic City, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek </p>

<p>Damage after Hurricane Sandy made landfall on the southern New Jersey coastline in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S.Coast Guard</p>

<p>Damage caused by Hurricane Sandy to the New Jersey coast taken during a search and rescue mission by the New Jersey Army National Guard, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force</p>

<p>Sunny Mandahar mops up water in the liquor store he owns on Atlantic Avenue in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Atlantic City, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek</p>

<p>Damage after Hurricane Sandy made landfall on the southern New Jersey coastline is seen in this U.S. Coast Guard handout photo in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S.Coast Guard/Petty Officer 2nd Class Erik Swanson/Handout </p>

<p>Damage caused by Hurricane Sandy to the New Jersey coast taken during a search and rescue mission by the New Jersey Army National Guard, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force</p>

<p>A man walks on broken boards along a damaged section of a boardwalk at the end of Pacific Avenue in the north end of the city, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy's landfall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek </p>

<p>Waves crash against the demolished section of a boardwalk in the north end of the city in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy's landfall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek </p>

<p>Waves crash against the demolished section of a boardwalk at the end of Pacific Avenue in the north end of the city, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy's landfall in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek </p>

<p>The damaged front of an auto repair shop on Atlantic Avenue is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy's landfall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek </p>

<p>Remnants of the board walk hang from the pilings where Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

<p>Boats pile up at a marina where they washed ashore during Hurricane Sandy near Monmouth Beach, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

<p>A view shows a car partially submerged in sand on a residential street after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

<p>Undamaged houses are seen alongside destroyed homes and the washed-away boardwalk after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

