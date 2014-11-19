Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 18, 2014 | 7:45pm EST

Jerusalem synagogue attack

Members of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team clean blood from the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Members of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team clean blood from the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Members of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team clean blood from the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.
Close
1 / 20
An Israeli police officer gestures as he holds a weapon near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

An Israeli police officer gestures as he holds a weapon near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
An Israeli police officer gestures as he holds a weapon near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.
Close
2 / 20
Israeli police stand near bodies of suspected attackers outside a Jerusalem synagogue.

Israeli police stand near bodies of suspected attackers outside a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Israeli police stand near bodies of suspected attackers outside a Jerusalem synagogue.
Close
3 / 20
An Ultra-orthodox Jew leans on a religious Jewish text inside a Jerusalem synagogue after an attack.

An Ultra-orthodox Jew leans on a religious Jewish text inside a Jerusalem synagogue after an attack.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
An Ultra-orthodox Jew leans on a religious Jewish text inside a Jerusalem synagogue after an attack.
Close
4 / 20
Ultra-orthodox Jewish women stand near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Ultra-orthodox Jewish women stand near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Ultra-orthodox Jewish women stand near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.
Close
5 / 20
Israeli emergency personnel carry the body of a victim from the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Israeli emergency personnel carry the body of a victim from the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Israeli emergency personnel carry the body of a victim from the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.
Close
6 / 20
An ultra-orthodox Jew looks at a bullet hole in a drape covering the ark after an attack inside a Jerusalem synagogue November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

An ultra-orthodox Jew looks at a bullet hole in a drape covering the ark after an attack inside a Jerusalem synagogue November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
An ultra-orthodox Jew looks at a bullet hole in a drape covering the ark after an attack inside a Jerusalem synagogue November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
7 / 20
A relative of Ghassan and Udai Abu Jamal, cousins who killed four worshipers in a Jerusalem synagogue, holds their pictures at her home in the Jerusalem district of Jabal Mukaber November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A relative of Ghassan and Udai Abu Jamal, cousins who killed four worshipers in a Jerusalem synagogue, holds their pictures at her home in the Jerusalem district of Jabal Mukaber November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
A relative of Ghassan and Udai Abu Jamal, cousins who killed four worshipers in a Jerusalem synagogue, holds their pictures at her home in the Jerusalem district of Jabal Mukaber November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
8 / 20
Onlookers stand near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Onlookers stand near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Onlookers stand near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.
Close
9 / 20
A member of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team holds bloody clothes and a prayer shawl at the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

A member of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team holds bloody clothes and a prayer shawl at the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
A member of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team holds bloody clothes and a prayer shawl at the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.
Close
10 / 20
Israeli security personnel search a religious Jewish Yeshiva next to a synagogue, where a suspected Palestinian attack took place, in Jerusalem.

Israeli security personnel search a religious Jewish Yeshiva next to a synagogue, where a suspected Palestinian attack took place, in Jerusalem.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Israeli security personnel search a religious Jewish Yeshiva next to a synagogue, where a suspected Palestinian attack took place, in Jerusalem.
Close
11 / 20
Members of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team stand near bodies of victims on the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Members of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team stand near bodies of victims on the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Members of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team stand near bodies of victims on the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.
Close
12 / 20
An ultra-orthodox Jew looks out a window near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

An ultra-orthodox Jew looks out a window near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
An ultra-orthodox Jew looks out a window near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.
Close
13 / 20
Israeli police officers scan the area near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Israeli police officers scan the area near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Israeli police officers scan the area near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.
Close
14 / 20
Israeli police officers hold weapons near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Israeli police officers hold weapons near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Israeli police officers hold weapons near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.
Close
15 / 20
An ultra-Orthodox Jew prays near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

An ultra-Orthodox Jew prays near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
An ultra-Orthodox Jew prays near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.
Close
16 / 20
Israeli emergency personnel carry a covered body from the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Israeli emergency personnel carry a covered body from the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Israeli emergency personnel carry a covered body from the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.
Close
17 / 20
Israeli security personnel search a religious Jewish Yeshiva next to a synagogue, where a suspected Palestinian attack took place, in Jerusalem.

Israeli security personnel search a religious Jewish Yeshiva next to a synagogue, where a suspected Palestinian attack took place, in Jerusalem.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Israeli security personnel search a religious Jewish Yeshiva next to a synagogue, where a suspected Palestinian attack took place, in Jerusalem.
Close
18 / 20
Israeli security personnel run next to a synagogue, where a suspected Palestinian attack took place, in Jerusalem.

Israeli security personnel run next to a synagogue, where a suspected Palestinian attack took place, in Jerusalem.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Israeli security personnel run next to a synagogue, where a suspected Palestinian attack took place, in Jerusalem.
Close
19 / 20
Members of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team stand at the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Members of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team stand at the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Members of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team stand at the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Brotherhood behind bars

Brotherhood behind bars

Next Slideshows

Brotherhood behind bars

Brotherhood behind bars

Leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood during their trial on charges of spying and terrorism in Cairo.

Nov 18 2014
Funeral for Jerusalem rabbis

Funeral for Jerusalem rabbis

Three rabbis killed in the Jerusalem synagogue attack are laid to rest.

Nov 18 2014
State of emergency in Missouri

State of emergency in Missouri

Missouri governor declares state of emergency ahead of grand jury decision on Ferguson shooting.

Nov 17 2014
Earth from above

Earth from above

A bird's eye view of remarkable places on our planet.

Nov 17 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast