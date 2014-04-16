Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Apr 16, 2014 | 4:25pm EDT

Jesus Christ Superstar behind bars

<p>Inmates perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard ahead of Holy Week celebrations in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Inmates perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard ahead of Holy Week celebrations in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Inmates perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard ahead of Holy Week celebrations in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
1 / 10
<p>An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
2 / 10
<p>An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
3 / 10
<p>An inmate receives make up backstage before performing in Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

An inmate receives make up backstage before performing in Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

An inmate receives make up backstage before performing in Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
4 / 10
<p>An inmate performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

An inmate performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

An inmate performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
5 / 10
<p>Prison guards and inmates watch other inmates perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Prison guards and inmates watch other inmates perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Prison guards and inmates watch other inmates perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
6 / 10
<p>Inmates perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Inmates perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Inmates perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
7 / 10
<p>An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
8 / 10
<p>An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
9 / 10
<p>An inmate prepares to enter on stage to perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

An inmate prepares to enter on stage to perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

An inmate prepares to enter on stage to perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Best of Banksy

Best of Banksy

Next Slideshows

Best of Banksy

Best of Banksy

Recent works from the elusive British street artist.

Apr 16 2014
Romania's stray dogs

Romania's stray dogs

Authorities attempt to control the 60,000 stray dogs that roam Bucharest.

Apr 16 2014
Inside Reddit

Inside Reddit

Behind the scenes at the Reddit headquarters in San Francisco.

Apr 16 2014
Via Crucis

Via Crucis

Actors re-enact the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in Romania.

Apr 15 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast