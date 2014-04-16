Jesus Christ Superstar behind bars
Inmates perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard ahead of Holy Week celebrations in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Inmates perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard ahead of Holy Week celebrations in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An inmate receives make up backstage before performing in Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An inmate receives make up backstage before performing in Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An inmate performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An inmate performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Prison guards and inmates watch other inmates perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Prison guards and inmates watch other inmates perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Inmates perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Inmates perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An inmate depicting Jesus performs Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An inmate prepares to enter on stage to perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An inmate prepares to enter on stage to perform Jesus Christ Superstar at Sarita Colonia prison yard in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Next Slideshows
Best of Banksy
Recent works from the elusive British street artist.
Romania's stray dogs
Authorities attempt to control the 60,000 stray dogs that roam Bucharest.
Inside Reddit
Behind the scenes at the Reddit headquarters in San Francisco.
Via Crucis
Actors re-enact the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in Romania.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.